Sligo’s search and rescue helicopter will be stood down for an hour today

Rescue 11* which will be grounded for two hours at its base at Sligo Airport today.

The Sligo search and rescue helicopter will be stood down today for an hour as a row escalates over the new operators of the service.

CHC Ireland has announced “a Safety Stand down” for its four all weather search and rescue bases in Sligo. Shannon, Dublin and Waterford from 12pm to 2pm today (Friday September 8th).

Shannon and Dublin SAR bases will be offline from 12PM to 1pm today and Sligo and Waterford will be offline from 1PM until 2PM.

CHC in a statement says the action is due to increased concern for the health and wellbeing of staff following the awarding of the SAR contract to Bristow Ireland Ltd, commencing in July 2025. A reduced service will be available during this time.

Lack of confirmation re continuity of employment, under TUPE Regulations, for CHC staff has led to elevated levels of stress amongst staff and therefore the Safety Stand Down is necessary at this time say CHC.

“It is incumbent on us to protect the Safety and Wellbeing of our staff. By taking this necessary measure we can ensure that we continue to operate safely, without outside distractions and remain focused on the life-saving work we do for The Irish Coast Guard,“ Rob Tatten. CHC Director of Operations and Accountable Manager Ireland.