Sligo’s Pop Up Theatre wins at AIMS Awards for musical production of Hairspray

Pop Up Theatre was an award winner at AIMS.

Sligo’s Pop Up Theatre was an award winner at the recent Association of Irish Musical Theatre Awards in Killarney.

Members of Pop Up Theatre made the trip to Killarney this weekend for the highly acclaimed annual Association of Irish Musical Theatre Awards.

Over 100 musical societies nationwide participate in the Adjudication Scheme which culminates in an awards ceremony with over 1300 attendees who gather to celebrate the end of theatre season and to support the nominated societies.

Pop Up Theatre were nominated for their recent production of HAIRSPRAY in the Hawks Well Theatre, and they won the Best Visual Award (creativity in hair, make-up, costumes, set design etc.) and runner-up in best technical (lighting, sound, audio visual) and runner-up best director for Karen Gordon.

“To be nominated among such an incredible array of talent on a national level is a massive achievement and honour. We were proud to fly the Sligo flag high and I want to thank every person involved in bringing Hairspray to life, it takes a village” said Karen Gordon.

Pop Up Theatre have already begun preparations for their biggest production yet, Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd”, being staged in April 2025.

Auditions will be held next year, stay tuned to their social media pages for information.