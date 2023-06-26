Sligo’s main street will be closed to vehicular traffic every evening until Friday

Sligo County Council carrying out maintenance works on O'Connell Street last week. Pic: Sligo County Council.

O’Connell Street in Sligo town will be closed to vehicular traffic in the evenings this week from Monday to Thursday.

The closure will be in effect Monday (June 26th) to Thursday (June 29th) from 6pm until 11pm in order to carry out cleaning and maintenance works on the Street, Sligo County Council has said.

Diversions will be in place via John Street, Adelaide Street and Wine Street.

Sligo County Council has apologised to motorists for any inconvenience the closure will cause.

The road was also closed last Tuesday and Wednesday evening while Sligo County Council carried out routine maintenance works.