Sligo’s longest serving councillor becomes Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo/Strandhill

Pictured after his election as Mayor of the Sligo Borough District of Sligo/Strandhill is Councillor Declan Bree with his partner, Dr Margaret Connolly and his sons, Manus and Deaglan, and grandaughter, Ceara.

Newly elected Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo/Strandhill, councillor Declan Bree in his acceptance speech on Monday monring at City Hall says that the availability of housing and accessibility by road and rail are the key barriers in attracting people to live and work in Sligo.

Sligo’s longest serving councillor said that all his political life, since he first became involved in socialist politics as a teenager in the late 60’s, it had been his goal to make Sligo a better place to live in, to improve the quality of life for its citizens and to protect and enhance its heritage.

“I look forward with anticipation to the next 12 months where I hope, as Mayor, I will have the opportunity, along with all of you, of influencing the direction this historic borough takes in the years ahead.

“And I emphasise the word influence, because the fact of the matter is that Ireland has the weakest system of local government in Europe. And all of us as councillors, who are at the coal face of local government, certainly recognise its shortcomings and indeed recognise the need for significant and fundamental change.

“The impact of the Local Government Act of 2014 which not only reduced the number of elected councillors but which also saw the abolition of urban local authorities, has had a profound affect on local government in Sligo and in Ireland.

“At a time when other E.U. states were confirming that urban and town councils were at the heart of local government and a critical element within any country’s democratic system, Ireland removed a whole tier of local democracy, the most accessible level of our local government system without any reference to the people.

“Thankfully, politicians of all persuasions are now beginning to seriously question the wisdom of the abolition of such councils and accept the fact that policies which promote centralisation over local democracy do not serve the country well.

“In this context we must continue to take a strong stance in seeking the genuine devolution of power from central government so as to ensure that every citizen can belong to a community which is safe, and which has access to high quality and cost effective public services

“We may not, as individuals, have much say over big global forces, but we do want to influence our local environment, how our neighbourhoods are planned and developed, the amenities that make our local community work, the schools which teach our children, the hospitals and the local health services, transport and traffic matters, policing, care of our young and of the elderly, the everyday issues that shape the quality of our lives. These are the ingredients of genuine local government.

“Today, Sligo is the largest urban centre in the north west and is the natural gateway through which the urban and rural strengths of the locality and region can be accessed. It serves as an administrative, employment, commercial, health, recreational and educational centre for a large hinterland.

“In addition we are surrounded by a landscape unequalled by any other urban centre in Ireland. It is important that Sligo remains as attractive and ‘green’ as possible. In order to achieve such a strategy we must continue to implement our Public Realm Action Plan including the provision of new lighting, street furniture and public seating along with completing the Queen Meave Square development and advancing the projects and improvements planned for Stephen Street, Old Market Street, Quay Street and Abbey Street.

“We also need to implement initiatives, including the Town Centre First policy to reduce the high vacancy rate. Reducing the commercial vacancy rate will address a key issue that has been affecting Sligo and many towns across the country.

“I welcome the recent initiative by Council management to identify and engage with the owners of such properties and where necessary to use Compulsory Purchase powers to address the issue of dereliction.

“I also welcome the recent introduction of a Commercial Rates incentive Scheme.

“For many years Sligo had the highest levels of vacant retail and commercial properties in the country. Yet there was no penalty or no incentive to compel the banks and financial institutions which owned many of the vacant properties to rent or sell them.

“The decision by the Council to introduce a scheme to ensure that the owners of vacant properties are now obliged to pay rates was significant as in addition to increasing income for the Council, the initiative allowed the Council to introduce the Commercial Rates Incentive Scheme. The scheme now provides an incentive where the Council can give rates relief to new businesses to encourage the use of vacant commercial properties.

“The successful implementation of the incentive scheme will, I believe, help reduce the negative visual impact of empty commercial properties in Sligo and I believe it will also help generate and support new business outlets to attract increased footfall and benefit in the town.

“It will also promote job creation and employment and deliver on the commitment of the Council to contribute to economic development, regeneration and recovery in the town and county. As the national economy grows we need to ensure that there is proper and controlled development.

“The historic flair of Sligo rests largely upon the survival of its city plan and the remaining stock of traditional buildings Like the great majority of people who were born and reared here I love Sligo deeply and I want to see well planned and sustainable development into the future

“In our Development Plan we point out that Sligo’s appeal as a place to live is fundamental to the existing inhabitants of the area. One of the secrets of Sligo’s success in terms of attracting people to its environment, is its unique streetscape including its traditional shop-fronts and interesting mix of retail, commercial and residential buildings.

“I see it as our future challenge to retain, safeguard and enhance the visual appearance of our townscape, while permitting the modern uses necessary to ensure its vibrancy.

“The Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy for the Northern and Western Region identifies Sligo town as a regional growth centre and it recognises that Sligo has tremendous potential to grow its economy and increase employment levels across the community.

“However, apart from our many strengths there are a number of significant constraints hindering our development. Availability of housing and accessibility by road and rail are the key barriers in attracting people to live and work in Sligo

“If Sligo is to develop we must work to address the current housing crisis including the shortage of local authority housing and the lack of available private residential developments to meet current and future needs.

“There are currently in excess of 1,400 households on the Council’s Housing Waiting list while house prices in the private sector continue to soar beyond the reach of ordinary workers and families. Councils have had a long tradition of building good quality public housing. In the year I was first elected to local government, councils delivered almost 9,000 new homes – which was a third of all housing delivered in Ireland that year.

“However, over the years funding for council housing was reduced and the role of private developers expanded

“By 2015, the output of Council housing had fallen drastically with just 75 houses being built nationwide - and as the numbers collapsed, housing waiting lists surged and they have continued to rise year after year.

“The illogical decision to rely on the private market to deliver housing is illustrated day after day. Our need for houses has never been higher. Yet the market is unable to deliver.

“It must now be evident that we need government policy choices that prioritise public good over private profit. The right to adequate, affordable, decent and secure housing should and must be the guiding vision for such a policy.

“In terms of transport we are a town and county that is perceived to be in a peripheral location in the North West. In this context improving accessibility is a key to attracting visitors, investment and growing the population.

“We need to see the rail service to our capital improved; we need to see the Western Rail Corridor linking Sligo with Galway and Limerick reopened; we need to see upgrades of our road network including the N16 to Enniskillen and Belfast; the N17 to Ireland West Airport and Galway; the N15 to Letterkenny as well as the N4 to Dublin. We also need to see the improvements we have been seeking for the town bus service delivered without further delay.

“I understand that tenders are currently being sought by the Council for consultancy services to prepare the Sligo Harbour Masterplan.

“Given that it is an objective in our Development Plan to retain Sligo port as a viable infrastructural and commercial entity, supported by port-related industries and/or business activities, and noting that it is recognised in the Regional Economic Strategy as important to the regional economy, I believe the drafting of the Masterplan is significant.

“Recognising our many strengths including our vibrant culture, heritage and creative sector - it has been pointed out on many occasions that the arts in Sligo have had demonstrable impact across the three key pillars of local development; culture; community and economy. We share a conviction about the intrinsic value of the arts and culture in people’s lives and we acknowledge the distinctive and important contribution that artists and the arts make to society.

“It is therefore no surprise that Sligo is home to many thriving and connected communities of artists, creative people and organisations, working in a diverse range of forms and genres. They are visible and recognised for the quality of their thinking, work and contribution to society. And it is noteworthy that over the years the Council has been generous in its wholesome support of the arts.

“I would also acknowledge that the newly established Atlantic Technological University (ATU) is a key part of Sligo’s strong attraction. It is a hugely significant part of our excellent educational infrastructure preparing our community for the jobs of the future.

“Also to be welcomed is the opening of the National Surfing Centre of Excellence in Strandhill this week. As outgoing Chair of the Strandhill Community Maritime Company I wish to acknowledge the role of my colleagues, Cllr Maguire, Cllr MacSharry, Cllr O’Grady, Mr Jim Molloy and the other members of the Board, Mick McEnroe, Derek Parle, David McCoy, John Byrne and Stephen Reid, for advancing this important project.

“Construction works on the Outdoor Performance Space at Cleveragh is expected to be completed shortly and I look forward to tenders being issued for improvement works planned for Gibraltar in the near future.

“Before concluding I wish to say how proud I am to be part of the Sligo community, a community which has a long and proud tradition of being warm, compassionate and empathic to those in need.

“We have welcomed many new emigrants from Eastern Europe including Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and from Asia, from Africa and further afield who have come seeking employment and a new way of life. We have also offered our solidarity to those seeking international protection and to the many Ukrainian refugees fleeing war.

“For generations we as a nation witnessed our children emigrate to new lands seeking security, opportunity and employment. Now, we in turn, as a relatively wealthy nation, have an opportunity to welcome people from different national, ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds into our midst, recognising that this new diversity in Irish society will further embellish our own rich heritage.

“In every society there have always been attempts to scapegoat minorities, whether emigrants, travellers or religious minorities. I am proud of the fact that the vast majority of citizens in this community have, in keeping with tradition, responded positively to those from other lands who have taken up residence in our community.

“In conclusion, I wish to express my gratitude to my family - to my partner Margaret, my daughters, Connie, Megan and Kathie, my sons Manus and Deaglan, my sister Pauline, my long time Director of Elections Brenda Barr, my Campaign Manager Pat Fallon, my wonderful election team and to all of my supporters who have given me unwavering support down the years. I also wish to extend a special welcome to my Granddaughter Ceara, who is with us in the Council Chamber this morning.”

Cllr Bree was previously Mayor of Sligo Corporation in 2004 and was chairperson of Sligo County Council in 1986.

In proposing Cllr Bree, Councillor Gino O’Boyle listed the vast number of committees and organisations Cllr Bree has been involved in, since he was first elected to the Council in 1974.

Cllr O’Boyle said it was a privilege to propose Cllr Bree and he was so well known in Sligo and nationally for his great work in local politics. Cllr Bree was a great source of wisdom and was always willing to give good advice.

Cllr Rosaleen O’Grady said that nobody was more entitled to the office of Mayor than the long-serving Cllr who has given a lifetime of service to the town he loves so well.

“He has served on so many committees over a period of 50 years,” she said.