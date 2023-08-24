Sligo’s Indian community rejoice in the country’s first moon landing

India has been to the forefront of space technology as it lands a craft on the moon’s south pole

Indians in Sligo are overwhelmed with immense pride and awe at India’s triumphant achievement as the spacecraft ‘Chandrayaan-3’ touched down on the moon last Wednesday.

India has become the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s South pole and the fourth country in the world after United States, Russia and China to perform a soft landing there.

Indians all over the world are celebrating the historic triumph of the nation. Millions of people around the globe watched the historic moments live on YouTube and other platforms.

“I was tense and nervous while watching the broadcast after what happened with the Russian spacecraft,” said Diaz Xavier, a Sligo based Clerical Officer in National Recruitment Service for HSE.

A native of India, Diaz moved to Ireland around four years ago and he says he misses the celebratory atmosphere on such occasions.

He said, “This remarkable feat not only showcases our nation’s technology prowess but also reinforces our commitment to exploring the cosmos.

“If I was back in India, we might be celebrating this with fireworks and sweets but right now I am just happy and proud with the achievement.

“As Indians, we stand united in celebrating this historic moment that propels us further into the realms of space exploration.”

The Chandrayaan meaning ‘moon vehicle’ in Hindi and Sanskrit, is a multiple mission program by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

In the first mission ‘Chandrayaan-1’, two orbiters were successful in discovering water on the Moon in 2008.

‘Chandrayaan-2’ was launched in 2019, where the orbitar was successfully placed in the lunar orbit but the lander and rover crashed on the Moon’s surface.

Dr Saritha Unnikrishnan, a lecturer in the Department of Computing and Electronics at ATU Sligo couldn’t watch the live broadcast as she was at work.

She said, “It’s a proud and precious moment for any Indian. It’s even more exciting after the failure of ‘Chandrayaan-2’ and we were praying for its success.

“It shows how the space engineering technology has advanced in India and we are moving forward to accomplish more such targets.

“I am proud and excited, and I wanted my kids who are born and brought up in Ireland to watch it too. I sent them the link to You Tube.”

Saritha’s son, Sreesekhar Pillai (14), a third-year student at Summerhill College, Sligo said, “It’s definitely a big accomplishment and I am happy to have witnessed it. I might talk to my friends in school about it and that would be very exciting.

“I visit India mostly during my summer vacations.”

As India reaches a milestone by becoming the first nation to land a spacecraft near the moon’s South pole, it also opens doors for further exploration of chances to have life there.

“I am glad to have witnessed one of the significant moments in Indian history”, said Dr Vimla Sharma, President of the Indian Association Sligo and a Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist at Sligo University Hospital.

“Everybody is saying “India is on Moon now” and I want to congratulate ISRO for this achievement. It’s a great day for all of us.

“ISRO has been involved in some great research and space missions all along, but the failure of ‘Chandrayaan-2’ definitely hurt us all.

“However, it could not stop us, we kept working and improving ourselves and the result of that hard work has been witnessed by the whole world today.”

“This accomplishment is not just going to help India but the whole world if we have a better idea of what is present on the moon in terms of atmosphere and resources.Being away from the country I definitely miss the celebrations but here in Sligo we have our small community, and we try to celebrate and share our happiness with each other”, added Dr Vimla.

It’s thought the south pole’s shadowed craters contain water ice that could support a future base on the moon, allowing astronauts and scientists to work there for extended periods.

If water ice is really there, it could be used for fuel, oxygen, and drinking water; and provide insight into past lunar volcanoes and the origins of our own oceans.

Prayers were held for the mission’s success, schools put on telecasts, and people held watch parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had drummed up the hype, hailing the mission as “a new chapter in India’s space odyssey” that would elevate “the dreams and ambitions of every Indian”.

“We have a soft landing on the moon,” the prime minister was told by engineers at India’s Space Research Organisation, where there were scenes of delirious celebration.