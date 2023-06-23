Sligo’s Indian Association celebrates International Yoga Day

Dozens of adults and kids participated in the event expressing their love for Yoga. Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr Tom MacSharry welcomed everyone at the beginning of the event. “As a mayor I am always delighted to be here and support the fantastic Indian Association we have in Sligo.”

“I am happy to join so many people here in this beautiful park to celebrate Yoga which is so much supported by the Indian government and as a result of that it’s supported by all the governments around the world.”

He said: “Today we celebrate International Yoga Day. This is the second time I have come here, and the numbers have doubled. That is very positive and encouraging.”

The event was hosted by the Association’s President Dr. Vimla Sharma, Media Officer Saritha Unnikrishnan, along with committee member Ninan Thomas.

Dr. Vimla Sharma, a Gynecologist at University Hospital, Sligo participated in the session. She said: “It was a fantastic event and it kind of motivates people to include Yoga in their daily lives.”

She said, “It is gaining more and more popularity since it was first started in 2015. It’s an opportunity for every individual to mark and celebrate the day and let others know that Yoga is a beautiful thing for both our mind and body.”

International Yoga Day was first celebrated in the year 2015 after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposed it in the United Nation’s general Assembly in 2014. June 21st was chosen to mark the day as it is the longest day of the year and different cultures have different importance of the day.

The day is a theme-based celebration and has had many beautiful themes over the years. This year’s theme was ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which means ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Family’.

Tara McEvoy, who is a Yoga teacher at the Sligo Yoga Centre was invited as instructor for the session. She has been learning and teaching Yoga for 22 years.

She said: “Yoga Day celebration has definitely made a difference and now it is more available to people than earlier. My classes are mostly full especially after Covid when things are getting back to normal.”

Seonag MacPherson who attended the event for the first time, said: “It is fabulous to be here out in the sunshine. I have been with Tara for a few years now, but it’s my first time at this event. It’s very refreshing for mind and body.”