Sligo’s Declan Wynne inspired by trip to Singapore with group of Ireland’s top entrepreneurs

Gurteen’s Declan Wynne, Managing Director of Skanstec is pictured along with Lauren Duggan and Aine Kilkenny co-founders of Riley and Roger Wallace, Partner Lead, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland at the 2023 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ CEO Retreat which took place in Singapore. The aim of this annual retreat is to support, inspire, and challenge Irish entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level. Pic: Naoise Culhane.

Sligo man Declan Wynne recently joined a group of 90 of Ireland’s top entrepreneurs at the annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ CEO Retreat which took place in Singapore.

The delegation included this year’s 24 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ finalists, including Gurteen native Declan Wynne who is Managing Director of Skanstec Engineering as well as 70 alumni representing a broad spectrum of industries.

The aim of this annual retreat is to support, inspire, and challenge entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level.

The entrepreneurs spent the week in Singapore where they participated in a comprehensive programme of networking, executive coaching, and education.

The itinerary included meetings with some of Singapore’s most successful entrepreneurs and business leaders as well as inspirational talks by global thought leaders on a variety of topics among them Jim Rowan, Volvo CEO and Eduardo Saverin co-founder Facebook.

Speaking about his experience Declan Wynne said: “It was a truly inspiring experience to be part of the recent EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland CEO Retreat to Singapore.

"To spend a full week with such a highly successful group of entrepreneurs, who consistently remain humble, curious, and innovative was amazing. It was an incredibly well organised and action-packed week of learning.

"It is an honour to be part of this prestigious programme and the CEO Retreat has certainly sparked a new level of ambition for the Skanstec Engineering team”.

Since its inception, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland™ community has grown to a tight-knit network of more than 600 alumni who harness each other’s wealth of experience, with three quarters (75%) conducting business with one another.

Together, the EOY alumni community generates revenues of €25bn, and employs more than 250,000 people across the island of Ireland.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland programme is supported by Premium Corporate Sponsor Julius Baer International, and Government sponsors Enterprise Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland.

For further information, please visit www.eoy.ie