Sligo’s 18th Century summer house built for ladies to entertain their friends

Hazelwood Heritage Society held an interesting event recently as part of the National Heritage week celebrations. The event entitled, “the Shell House project” was led by Wendy Lyons, conservation architect.

There was an excellent attendance on a dry evening and everybody met at the Half Moon bay car park and walked along the North shore of Lough Gill to the Shell house.

There, Wendy gave a talk about the history of the structure which was built around the late 1700’s. The Shell House, one of four summer houses built by the Wynne family of Hazelwood in the parkland surrounding Hazelwood house, was for the enjoyment of the ladies of the house and their guests.

From the Shell House the ladies could enjoy afternoon tea and the view across Lough Gill to Dunee and Rockwood mountains.

On the domed ceiling of the Shell House the original pattern could be seen, from a photo, demonstrating how the shells would have been arranged in decreasing curves from the main stem upwards.

Somehow, the shells were attached and stuck fast, and didn’t fall down. Another photo showed rustic style seating inside the semi-circular walls. Hazelwood is one of only three known estates in Ireland, which had Shell Houses, and were unique in their day. It was Lady Sarah Wynne, wife of Owen Wynne who had the Shell house built and who designed the decoration for it.

Wendy also discussed the current state of the structure, and the conservation methods required to preserve it and prevent future deterioration. It is hoped that the conservation work will be carried out next year. The event was part of a grant aided heritage project, supported by The Heritage Council, The Heritage Department, Sligo County Council, and Coillte, on whose property the Shell house stands.