Sligoman appointed new CEO of the Western Deveopment Commission

The board of the Western Development Commission (WDC), the state agency responsible for the economic and social development of the West of Ireland has appointed a new chief executive with Allan Mulrooney stepping into the role from next month. Sligo native, Mr. Mulrooney has a strong track record in both the private and public sectors and has been acting as Interim CEO at the WDC since December 2022. This comes after Tomás Ó Síocháin stepped down to take on a new position as CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Prior to taking over as Interim CEO Allan held the role of Head of Communications and Atlantic Economic Corridor Development at the WDC for over four years. Preceding this he worked at IDA Ireland, the State’s inward investment promotion agency that is tasked with growing and sustaining FDI in Ireland. Allan has held several senior positions in private sector companies including the telecommunications sector, in public relations and has long been involved in community building projects across the North West focused on tourism and the growth of micro-enterprises.

Gerry Finn, Chairperson of the WDC, said “On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Allan to the role of CEO. He has a proven record of achievement within the organisation and we look forward to working with him to maximise the continued growth of the region. One of his initial tasks will be to oversee the implementation and completion of the WDC strategy Work Smarter, Live Better’ 2019 – 2024. Looking ahead to our next strategy which Allan will oversee, the organisation will have a with increased focus on key issues for the region including offshore wind, transition to a low carbon economy and the further digitalisation of the region.”

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD said: “The Western Development Commission is playing a major role in the successful delivery of the Government’s ambitious rural development policy, ‘Our Rural Future’. Through implementing my Department’s flagship Connected Hubs initiative, the WDC is supporting the regeneration of our rural towns and villages by deepening remote working infrastructure across rural Ireland. This work helps ensure that rural Ireland is a great place to live, work, run a business and raise a family. I would like to congratulate Allan on his appointment. I am looking forward to working with him as the Government continues to support regional businesses and create jobs in rural Ireland.”