Sligo/Leitrim TD’s delight at Biden visit to the Dáil

Dáil address was a warm and personal occasion says Deputy

President Biden meets Deputy Marian Harkin at the Dáil as Ceann Comhairle Sean O’Fearghaill and Deputy Mattie McGrath look on.

Sligo Leitrim TD Marian Harkin says she was delighted to meet US President Joe Biden during his visit to the Dáil, last Thursday which she described as a warm, personal occasion.

She said:“I was honoured to represent the Independent Group in welcoming the President to Dáil Eireann when he addressed the joint session of the Dail and Seanad.

“I was introduced to the President by the Ceann Comhairle who explained I had been a member of the European Parliament and elected to the Dáil on two occasions.

“The President said, “So you have been around the houses,” “You and me both, Mr President,” I replied.

Deputy Harkin and the President spoke about US Senator Tom Harkin, a relative of the TD who is a long-serving Democratic Senator from the State of Iowa and a good friend of the President. He was Deputy Harkin’s guest in the Dáil a few months ago.

“The occasion of the President’s visit was extraordinary,” Deputy Harkin said.

“His address was personal and warm, and was totally reciprocated by a packed chamber of TDs and Senators, former members, Taoisigh, former President McAleese with ambassadors and dignitaries from various countries.

“His first words as he looked up to the heavens were, ‘Mom you were right,’ and this set the tone for his address. It wasn’t about policy issues other than at the highest overarching level.

“He talked about shared values and the dignity of every single person along with the importance of equality and diversity in decent societies,” the Deputy said.

Deputy Harkin described the President’s presence in Ireland to support the Good Friday Agreement and strengthen democracy as a reminder that peace and democracy cannot be taken for granted.

“After 25 years of peace in Northern Ireland we know that peace is not a static thing, it is something that has to be worked out and worked on every day and every week in communities throughout the island.

“Similarly, democracy is not something we can take for granted because there are many agents and many groups, here and across the world, whose purpose is to undermine the democratic order and that is something we have to be vigilant about and protect fiercely,” Deputy Harkin said.

Overall, she described the President’s speech and the occasion as uplifting.

“The President used one word to describe Ireland and that was ‘possibility’. It gives us a real sense that so much is possible.

“Flying into Ireland West Airport, visiting Knock Shrine and County Mayo was a fitting end to a wonderful trip and was a great occasion for the people of the entire North West,” Deputy Harkin concluded.