Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin Kenny says government must ‘address the spiralling cost of schooling’

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo Leitrim Martin Kenny has said that the government must address what he calls the ‘spiralling cost of schooling’ to support parents and families.

Deputy Kenny was speaking ahead of a Sinn Féin motion on the issue brought forward by party spokesperson on Education, Sorca Clarke TD, and spokesperson on Higher Education, Mairéad Farrell TD.

Teachta Kenny said: “I believe education must be genuinely free and accessible to all, at as things stand currently, that is not the case.

“Education costs are an even bigger worry for many this year as the cost of living crisis continues. There are things that the government can and must do to ease the pressure on parents and students. They need to act now.

“Fees continue to be a barrier to education, hold back students, prevent them from entering third level and in many cases are a large financial burden for parents too.

"Primary and post-primary education in this state is intended to be ‘free’, under constitution and legislation, but the reality is profoundly different.

“According to the most recent Irish League of Credit Unions ‘back to school costs’ survey funding back to school continues to be a challenge for parents, with 66% saying that covering the cost of back to school is a financial burden.

“School books remain one of the most expensive items for parents of secondary school children across Sligo and Leitrim, with an average associated cost per pupil of approximately €210 per year.

“It is vital that we see an expansion of the Free Book Scheme to secondary schools to ease the financial burden on parents who are worried about back to school costs.

“People are already pinned to their collar with the cost of living crisis."