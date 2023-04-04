Sligo/Leitrim TD Kenny happy with new Sinn Féin portfolio

Deputy Kenny wants to see better transport infrastructure in the North West

Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny has welcomed the front bench reshuffle by party leader Mary Lou McDonald which sees him moving from spokesperson on Justice to a new Transport and Communications role.

Deputy Kenny said: “The current Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green coalition is slowly running out of time.

“This government have alienated workers, they have alienated families, and they have now forced renters into homelessness by removing the no-fault eviction ban on Saturday without putting any specific measures in place.

“Úachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald has set out a new frontbench that will lead Sinn Féin into the next election. As part of the reshuffle, I am delighted to say that I will be taking on the stand alone portfolio of Communications and Transport, having spent the last number of years in Justice.

“Transport will be a key pillar in ensuring the growth of communities across the northwest. Over the last few years we have seen a shift in the importance of a work life balance, where people are now encouraged to work from home and enjoy a more balanced lifestyle. This has seen workers moving to areas across the West which includes my own constituency of Sligo Leitrim.

“Unfortunately, the current transport minister has not offered enough supports to communities in the West in light of this relocation.

“An improved transport system, with integration between public and private transport, will be key to ensuring these workers can still complete their commutes from more rural areas, as well as ensuring the needs of the wider community are being met – needs that have been ignored for so long by successive governments.

“As well as a more integrated transport system for the northwest, I also believe it is vital that a transport policing division is delivered sooner rather than later. This is something I have worked on throughout my time in the justice portfolio, and a policy I will continue to advocate for as I move into Communications and Transport.

“In terms of the communications side of this new brief, right across rural Ireland we are still facing delays in the rollout of fibre-power broadband. This is continuing to cause difficulties for those running businesses in the northwest, as well as those completing online learning. Mobile phone signal is also an issue across rural Ireland, something which needs to be addressed urgently.

“When you have strong communication services and reliable connectivity through broadband, you’re in the centre of the universe no matter where you are geographically.

“The hardworking people across the northwest deserve better than what successive governments have given them, and I will continue to give them a voice as part of this new portfolio.

“The longer this government clings to power, the more damage they are doing for ordinary workers, families, and pensioners. Sinn Féin believe it is time for a general election, and it is time for change,” he said.