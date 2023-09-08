Sligo/Leitrim TD Frank Feighan confident on new Garda HQ for Sligo

Progress has been made in geeting a new Garda HQ Station for Sligo according to Sligo/Leitrim TD Frank Feighan.

Last month, Deputy Feighan wrote to the Garda Commissioner, Minister Patrick O’Donovan (OPW) and the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee seeking a review of the decision not to progress with the OPW site at Caltragh for a new Garda HQ station considering the recent managerial decision not to amalgamate the Sligo/Leitrim Division with Donegal.

Deputy Feighan told The Sligo Champion: “I can confirm that I have had a number of communications with senior Garda Management and the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and I am pleased with their response to my call for a new building in Sligo as a HQ for Sligo/Leitrim Gardai.

“The Caltragh site is strategically located, is owned by the OPW and provides an excellent opportunity to provide a modern station rather than working on an old building with all the logistical challenges that brings.

“I propose to continue my discussions with all parties to ensure that a decision is made on the site without delay and if that decision is positive then we will ensure all efforts are made to expedite the planning and consultation process,” concluded Deputy Feighan.