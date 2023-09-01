Sligo/Leitrim TD confident of re-election despite boundary changes which will remove his native town from constituency

The Sligo/Leitrim TD with most to lose under proposed boundary changes for the constituency says he’s disappointed but confident he will be re-elected.

The Boyle native, who has lived in Sligo for the past number of years, will have to plan his re-election without North Roscommon which will go into the Roscommon/Galway constituency according to the Electoral Commission report published on Wednesday.

Overall, there is a proposal for an extra 14 TDs and several changes to constituencies across the country including the Sligo/Leitrim constituency but which will hold on to its four seats.

Reacting to the boundary change in Sligo/Leitrim constituency, Deputy Feighan stated:

“While I’m disappointed to see the area of North Roscommon go from this constituency, I am still confident that I have an excellent chance on being re-elected at the next general election under the new configuration.”

“I have lived here in Sligo town for almost 10 years now where I have established a strong base living on the Strandhill Road with my wife Elaine and our two young children.

“I have worked hard across the whole constituency to bring investment, jobs and improved infrastructure into all areas of Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal.”

“Together with the 14 FG Councillors we have ensured that this region has got some exceptional investment in roads, tourism, industry and community projects.

“I look forward to putting my name forward when the Fine Gael general election convention is convened and putting my strong record of investment to the members for their endorsement as a candidate, whenever that election is called.

“While I regret the fact that North Roscommon is moving from this constituency, I wish to thank the many people who voted for me in 2020 securing my election to the Dail, I will of course continue to represent those people until the next election”.

“In conclusion, I will be out and about across the new constituency, alongside our elected local representatives meeting as many constituents as possible and preparing for the local and European elections in June and the general election, which may not be far behind”.