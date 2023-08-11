Sligo Youth Theatre member Briana Gawley to take part in National Youth Theatre production

One talented young person from Sligo will take part in the National Youth Theatres production of 'Like We Were Born To Move' by Eimear Hussey at the Peacock Stage at the Abbey Theatre next week.

Briana Gawley, member of Sligo Youth Theatre will take part in the production, which will be directed by Niall Cleary.

For the 2023 National Youth Theatre, director Niall and playwright Eimear Hussey worked with an ensemble of sixteen young actors and four young designers from youth theatres across Ireland over the last eighteen months to create a new play about dance, care, and agency.

Director Niall Cleary underscored the importance of having these voices on a national stage: “Young people’s voices belong on our National stage. It’s a real honour to direct the National Youth Theatre this year, and to continue a long and happy association with YTI.

"I’m so proud to be working with a brilliant young playwright like Eimear Hussy and a talented and dedicated young ensemble and creative team. It’s always exciting to breathe life into a new play. Like We Were Born to Move is going to be very special.”

Speaking at the first day of rehearsals, Youth Theatre Ireland Director Eoghan Doyle said: “The National Youth Theatre is a highlight of the Youth Theatre Ireland calendar.

"We are so excited to have this ensemble of young people from all over Ireland showcasing youth theatre practice at the National Theatre. Our creative team, led by Niall Cleary, are crafting something very special.

"It’s also great to see the culmination of the 5-year vision for the National Youth Theatre programme, set out by Veronica Coburn being realised with a new play from by Eimear Hussey, a former youth theatre member.”

#LikeWeWereBornToMove runs from the 14th – 19th of August on the Peacock stage at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin. For more information visit the Abbey Theatre website.