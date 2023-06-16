Sligo woman’s trip of a lifetime to live with an indigenous tribe in Brazil

From a young age, Marina Conway had a love of forestry and grabbed the chance of a trip of a lifetime to live with an indigenous tribe in the woodlands of Brazil, an experience she relates to Gerry McLaughlin

Enniscrone native, Marina Conway, fulfilled a life’s dream by going lving with an indigenous tribe the woodlands of East Brazil. It was all part of an RTE series entitled ‘Faraway Fields-The Hardest Harvest’ which will be screened tonight June 24 on RTE One. Marina, whose late father Paddy Conway was a Sligo Fianna Fáil Councillor from 1967-1999, said: “I was living with the Pataxo tribe and ancient indigenous people who were the first humans the Portugese explorers of the 15th Century met when they landed in the east coast of Brazil.” Marina spent a few weeks living with these people who are under severe threat from farming, logging and various other encroachers and at times deadly opponents. And she is determined to do everything she can to help a people whose simple life style made a huge impression on her and she also plans to launch a Go Fund Me page for them shortly. It all began for the 49-year-old CEO of Western Forestry Co-OP whose headquarters is in Finisklin, while growing up in Enniscrone in the 1980s and wondering how a girl who was reared beside the sea could have a career in trees. “In my teens I wanted to be a forester as I always loved trees and the outdoors. I wanted to be a forest ranger and I would live in a wood cabin in the forest and that was the dream. “My mum came from a farm where there were trees in a valley and that was my retreat. When I was in Fifth Year I wrote to the Forest Service and the Department of Agriculture and Coillte and asked them how I could study forestry. They told me about Agricultural Science in UCD which was the only relevant course and I graduated in 1996 and then did a Masters ten years later.” She worked for Western Forestry CO-OP for ten years and then she went to New Zealand for a year and a half and worked for the government over there. “I have been working mainly in farm forestry and helping farmers and landowners to grow new forests and manage existing forests and I do a lot of work in native woodlands as well.” Sitka Spruce often gets a bad press, but Marina mounts a strong defence of the fast growing conifer which many communities have rebelled against. “If you come to us, we will tell you what trees to plant and will grow there, but you also have to find out what you want. Native trees are brilliant, as long you know you are kind of foregoing a return in your lifetime and maybe your children or your grandchildren’s lifetime. “I think that the narrative around Sitka Spruce has to change. It is not about the tree, it is how we manage it. If you look at the backbone of most of the Coillte recreational sites in the country, Sitka Spruce is there. “In some forests it is managed in mixtures of diversities and it looks fantastic and it is all about how you manage it. It is an amazing tree as it gives us so much. I just hate to hear people who say they did not like Sitka Spruce.” She added; “When it goes to the sawmills none of it is wasted. It is used for stakes, pallet wood, construction timber, for wood pellets, fuel, firewood and in Masonite in Leitrim they use the fibre to make moulted door frame. It has been used to make musical instruments like guitars, harps violins and pianos. “In Avondale Forest Park in Wicklow most of the trees are Irish Sitka Spruce and with technology it can be reinforced with layers and layers of glue which makes it as strong as concrete so there are so many uses for it. Sitka has such versatility and I see lovely diverse forests of pines and broad leafed trees with Sitka put in as well as it helps it out. “But it wrong to plant it close and on top of people and too much of it in areas and that does not make anybody feel good. “It was planted in areas of poor quality land where the soil was soft or very peaty and that is why it is clear cut. But in the east and south of the country where the soil is much drier it is always being thinned out and you are never doing whole sale clearance.” After making her point, Marina then segues seamlessly into the background to her memorable stay with the Pataxo people in the rain forest in east Brazil. “I went in January and was out for a few weeks and lived with the community for a few weeks. “RTE wanted to compare the life of a forester in Ireland with that of a forester in Brazil. “For me it was all about experiencing their way of life and it was very much experiencing their connection to their land.” She added; “It was also about their connection to their water and their soil for as an indigenous people they are very close to the land. “They are in much more harmony with the land then we are although we did have a pretty close connection in the then pre EEC days when farms were smaller and we were so much more self- sufficient. “For them the land is something to be protected as it is what gives them life and they want to protect it to honour their ancestors who protected it for them. “Now they want to protect the land for future generations as they don’t look on land as a commodity as the Portugese/Brasilians do.” Marina adds that the biggest threat to the Pataxo people is people trying to take their land to put down coffee farms, eucalyptus plantations or dairying. “There are people who are trying to take their land to commodify it. The Pataxo, they just take what they need. “While I was there we were building a flour shed after harvesting manioc roots to make tapioca. They would go and take trees and use them to make flour in the shed and they just take what they need. But they are being encroached on all the time and there are only around 11,500 of them left now. “The Pataxo people are cutting down the eucalyptus trees and growing crops and putting in native trees. “So they are not trying to take back that land so they grow pulp and export it to Europe. They are taking back that land to protect it so that the native wild life can also start to thrive there as well.” She added: “I was in the Bahia Estate which is in eastern Brazil. I was in the Atlantic rain forest near the Ocean. Interestingly, the Pataxo people are the first indigenous tribe that the Portugese explorers met when they landed there in the 15th Century. “So the Pataxo people have been dealing with the Portugese and fighting with them for the longest period as well.” The sacred mountain of the Pataxo is Pascaol which was completely covered in rain forest originally but you can see it now from the sea. “They are a bit like the Indians of America and the ancient Irish were a forest people.In our Brehon Laws one of the biggest crimes you could commit was to cut down a tree and how you treated trees. But the Pataxo have a wonderful connection to their land and their trees. “It is all about protecting the land and the trees because they know that is what gives them life and we have forgotten that. “The Irish farmer used to be a bit like that before the mass mechanisation virtually did away with the small self sufficient farms. They too protected the land, but now it is about how much can you make out of it as a commodity. It’s all about commodity. One of the big things I took away from my stay was that the Pataxo have so much and so little. “They take what they need and are happy and we have so much and are not happy. I went to university with the idea of protecting the land, but I came out a Spruce forester as that is all there was in this country. There was nothing else.” She added: “The RTE crew were with me all the time and the had a translator as there was a bit of a language barrier. “At night the crew slept in another village but I stayed with a local family. Their houses are made of wood and clay and they use a camp and they put on face painting on me and that is also their war paint as they are at war with the coffee foresters, they are at war with the farmers. “I found the fact that farmer is a really dirty word over there quite strange as my work is protecting the small farmer in Ireland. Driving towards the Pataxo people you could see tree stumps, deforestation and cattle. I could see some plantations and I would get glimpses of native forests as well. It is being cleared and these people are also feeling the effects of climate change. “Their water is drying up in areas and removing forest cover has always been part of that.