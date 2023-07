Retired carer Eithne Warren travelled to Spain for knee replacement surgery paid for the by the HSE

A retired County Sligo carer has called on people in the county to exercise their legal right to travel to other EU countries for healthcare after she had knee replacement surgery in Spain paid for by the HSE.