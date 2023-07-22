Sligo woman (25) admitted spitting in garda’s eye

A Sligo woman who admitted assaulting a garda by spitting at him had her case put back for pre-sentencing reports at the district court.

Casey Gunning (25) of St Bridget’s Place pleaded guilty to assaulting Garda George Chambers on November 27 last year at Castle Street, Sligo.

She also pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening and abusive behaviour on the same date and at the same location.

Defence solicitor Tom MacSharry said the defendant had fully engaged with the Probation Services and there was medical and probation reports available to the court.

The defendant had apologised to Garda Chambers, the court heard.

Judge Sandra Murphy noted that the defendant had spat in the eye of Garda Chambers.

The judge said she wanted a Victim Impact Statement from the garda.

The judge said the defendant had come to the attention of the gardaí in the interim.

She was assessed at moderate risk of re-offending by the Probation Services.

Mr MacSharry said the defendant was a very respectable and hard-working young woman.

Judge Murphy said the Probation Report dated back to 2020 and the court did not know the current medical condition of the defendant.

The case was put back to October 26 for up-to-date pre-sentence reports and a Victim Impact Statement from Garda Chambers.