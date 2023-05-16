Sligo vigil held in solidarity with Palestinian people

Members and supporters of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Sligo gathered outside the GPO in Sligo on Monday evening to participate in a vigil to show solidarity with the people of Palestine and to protest against the recent killing of scores of Palestinian civilians.

Local elected representatives including Cllr Arthur Gibbons, Cllr Gino O’Boyle, Cllr Declan Bree and the President of the Sligo-Leitrim Council of Trade Unions, Pat Fallon participated in the event.

Those attending displayed Palestinian flags and carried placards which read “End the Blockade of Gaza” “Boycott Israeli Goods” and “Freedom for Palestine”.

Speaking to ‘The Sligo Champion’ Cllr Gibbons said the event was held to mark the 75th anniversary of Nakba Day or the “Day of the Catastrophe” – the day when people worldwide commemorate the ethnic cleansing of over 750,000 indigenous Palestinians from their homes, two thirds of the Arab population of the time, forcing them into exile so that the state of Israel could come into existence.

“These refugees and their descendants, now numbering millions, remain in enforced exile and are still denied their right of return to their homes. Today, the Israeli policy of forced displacement of Palestinians continues,” he said.

Cllr Gino O’Boyle said: “Palestinians live under a brutal Israeli occupation and apartheid regime. “Settlers continue to expel Palestinian people from their homes under the protection of the Israeli military. Israel continues to impose a blockade on Gaza, regularly bombing the population, who have little means of defending themselves.

“And there are up to 7 million Palestinians worldwide who are prevented from returning to their homeland.

“Today, the ongoing Israeli campaign of violence and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians is made possible by the continuing support of the United States and the European Union.”

Criticising the failure of the EU to ban trade with the illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestine, Cllr Declan Bree said: “The European Union has failed to hold Israel accountable. It has failed to speak out for the voiceless and defenceless.

“Palestinians are terrorised and oppressed by a rogue state that has killed thousands of innocent men, women and children and forced millions to endure a lifetime of misery in refugee camps. In this context it is up to people of conscience in every community to heed Palestinian calls for justice and the right to self determination.

“Only international pressure can make Israel cease its violations of international law and human rights.I believe people here in Ireland have an important role to play by supporting the call for an international campaign of boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel similar to that which helped bring an end to the apartheid regime in South Africa.” he said.