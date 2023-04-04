Sligo Traveller will recite her poetry in online event

On Thursday afternoon April 6th Sligo Traveller Support Group will host an online poetry reading and interview with Sligo poet Winnifred Ward. Winnifred is a talented poet and Irish Traveller living in Sligo town.

Winnifred draws upon her own lived experience in much of her work and she deals with a wide range of issues including mental health, domestic violence, Traveller culture, and the justice system amongst other issues.

She has performed at the Hawk’s Well Theatre, Culture Night and other events and hopes ultimately one day to publish a book of her own poetry. She will be live on the Sligo Traveller Support Group Facebook page from 2pm.

Mental Health Worker with Sligo Traveller Support Group Jamie Murphy said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to talk with Winnifred and listen to some of her poems. Her work is powerful and moving. She writes from the heart and from her own personal experiences.”