Sligo talk aimed at getting people to move to a more plant-based diet

Dr Sean Owens a member of the Climate + Health Alliance will be talking about its recent report “Fixing Food together: Transitioning Ireland to a healthy and sustainable food system” at Sligo Central Library at 1pm on Wednesday the 13th September.

The library along with Ballymote Community Library and Tubbercurry Community library will be hosting an exhibition based on the report from the 12th to the 30th of September. Copies of the report will also be available to borrow or to keep.

The report advocates that Irish people move to a more plant-based diet, not only good for the planet but good for you.

Obesity rates in men have increased from 8% in men in 1990 to 26% in 2011 and have now increased even further. Women are not far behind with obesity rates rising from 13% to 21% in the same period.

In Ireland, cardiovascular disease (heart disease and stroke) is one of the leading causes of death, accounting for over one in four (26.5%) of all deaths. At least 80% of premature cardiovascular disease (CVD) is preventable through lifestyle change alone, in which a healthy diet plays an important part.

One in 15 adults aged 20-79 years is estimated to have diabetes.

A major part of the report examines what changes are needed in policy to make these changes a reality. But a substantial portion deals with the changes that people can make in what they eat to ensure they lead long and healthy lives.

The report authors point out that people lead busy and demanding lives and the food industry has responded, producing what are known as “ultra-processed foods”, examples include confectionary, fried snacks, processed meats (e.g. sausages, black pudding), cakes and biscuits. A lot of these foods appear familiar but typically industrially produced ultra processed foods contain additives such as artificial flavours, emulsifiers, colouring, and sweeteners (which are less likely to go off than natural ingredients). Many also contain preservatives to increase their shelf life.

The foods may also contain substances from the packaging, they are in contact with.

These foods have been industrially produced to mimic a food that could have been produced in a kitchen, but you could not produce them in your own kitchen using the ingredients listed. You would probably not recognise the ingredients listed on the pack and if you don’t, the product is probably an ultra-processed food.

Recent research has indicated that some Irish people have diets that are composed of 42% ultra-processed food and this is climbing. On average people under-consume fruit, vegetables, wholegrains, legumes (peas, beans, lentils), nuts and seafood.

One piece of advice that nutrition experts have advocated for years is that we consume 5-7 portions of fruit or vegetables every day. In Ireland 66% of the population do not eat 5-7 portions of fruit or vegetables every day.

Sligo County Library has organised these events to highlight the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the role the public should play in making these a reality.

Spaces for the talk at 1pm on Wednesday the 13th September are limited but free. To book please register for tickets on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fixing-food-together-with-dr-sean-owens-tickets-708565637897?aff=oddtdtcreator