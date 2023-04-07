Sligo students make their moo-ve in bid to win Irish Angus calves in schools competition

Pictured are students Louise Robertson, Sophie Swann, Lara Clynch, Ellen Hunter From Sligo Grammar School at the 2023 Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition sponsored by ABP and Kepak. Photo Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography.

Two Sligo secondary schools exhibited at the 2023 Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition at Croke Park on Friday, March 31.

Sophie Swann, Lara Clinch, Louise Robertson, and Ellen Hunter represented Sligo Grammar School while Adam Kennedy, Eoin Kennedy, Cathal Lang, and Mike Gallagher participated on behalf of St. Attracta’s Community School, Tubbercurry,

The competition, supported by ABP and Kepak, challenges students to rear five Irish Angus calves and learn about the care and attention required to produce quality beef for consumers.

Adam Kennedy, Eoin Kennedy, Cathal Lang, and Mike Gallagher from St. Attracta’s Community School, Tubbercurry,

Five out of the 35 exhibiting schools that best demonstrate an understanding of the project along with innovative ideas will be presented with Irish Angus calves at the National Ploughing Championships in September 2023.