Sligo student pens book about life as an orphan in Kenya and his eternal optimism of a better future

LIfe hasn’t been easy for Chris Akon Burume who was made an orphan when only three days old but who always retained a positive outlook on life and tells Neha Kumari of his journey from Kenya to being a student in Sligo

Chris with his recently published book 'A traumatized Orphan'

Neha Kumari Sligo Champion Today at 10:55