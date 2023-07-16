Sligo Stages Rally is halted following serious road traffic collision

Organisers halted the event

The Sligo Stages Rally was halted this afternoon following a serious collision.

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances following a serious road traffic collision that occurred earlier this afternoon at the Sligo Stages Rally.

As a result of this collision, the organisers have halted the event.

An Garda Síochána is requesting that footage of this collision is not shared across social media or messaging applications. Anyone with video footage is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

No further information is available at this time.