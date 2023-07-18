Sligo solicitor says Family Courts Bill will bring significant changes for Family Law

Local senior counsel outlines the significant changes that are on the way as bill passes through the oireachtas

The Family Courts Bill 2022 which is currently making its way through the Oireachtas proposes significant changes to the family-justice system in Ireland.

Ms O’Boyle SC is a member of a select subcommittee of the Family and Child Law Committee of the Law Society of Ireland which was tasked with reviewing the Bill.

According to Ms O’ Boyle, the proposed reforms are the first significant structural reforms of the family-justice system since the Law Reform Commissions Report on Family Courts in 1996.

In the interim, various significant legislation has been enacted to reflect the changing reality of contemporary life including the Judicial Separation and Family Law Reform Act, The Divorce Act, and the more recently Cohabitation and Civil Partnership legislation.

The aim and objective of the Family Courts proposed legislation is the development of a more efficient and user-friendly family Court system that puts families and children front and centre in the process.

The general scheme of the Bill proposes the following major changes:

1: The establishment of a District Family Court, a Circuit Family Court and a Family High Court as divisions within the existing Court structures with each jurisdiction having a principal Family Law Judge and, separate specially trained dedicated Family Law Judges. Currently, the Family Courts is not a separate division of the Civil and Criminal Courts structure.

2: The creation of regional District and Circuit Family Courts. As a consequence, the number of Districts and Circuits for Family Law would be reduced and, the regional Courts would become centres of excellence. It is a recommendation of the Law Society that the new District and Circuit Court areas should be determined following a consultation process with key stakeholders and, that the division of these new Circuits and Districts should be based on the current Circuits and Districts.

According to Ms O’ Boyle, “there are concerns regarding Access to justice if centralised courts are established around the country”.

3: Increased jurisdiction of the District Court to hear Judicial Separation, Divorce, Civil Partnership and Cohabitation cases (which are currently only heard in the Circuit Court or the High Court).

According to Ms O’Boyle , this would mean that “the District Court would no longer be a Court of summary and local jurisdiction and, increasing the jurisdiction would place additional pressure on an already overburdened Court”.

4: Active Case Management in all cases. This according to Ms O’Boyle is highly desirable in Family Law proceedings.

5: Greater emphasis on alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

The Law Society recommends that ADR should be clearly defined in the Family Court Bill to include other forms in addition to Mediation such as collaborative Law, lawyer-assisted settlements and Arbitration.

A set of guiding principles which must be followed by everybody involved in the family courts is set out in the Bill including ensuring the importance of the welfare of children involved in the proceedings or children who are likely to be affected by the outcome of the Family Law proceedings.

The Bill proposes that the best interests of the child are a primary consideration.

It is a recommendation of the Law Society that this section should be redrafted so that the best interests of the child are paramount consideration in accordance with article 42A of the Constitution.

It is also a recommendation of the Law Society that hearing the voice of the child should be an automatic requirement in all proceedings, especially where there is no consensus between the parties around issues such as Access/custody arrangements for the child and, that a checklist of factors in assessing the best interests of the child, should be introduced into the Bill to provide greater clarity in the Application of the principle.

It is a further recommendation of the Law Society that appropriate facilities are required to facilitate family Law proceedings and a holistic approach to proceedings must be adopted. Advocacy services for childcare clients or clients with impaired capacity should also be available in the Court setting.

Other practical matters which are necessary to ensure that child and family Law matters proceed smoothly include having translators and sign language interpreters within easy reach to avoid lengthy delays or adjournments when there are language barriers as well as providing sufficient private space for parties to consult with their legal representatives.

Whilst broadly welcoming the reforms, Ms O Boyle stated, “significant investment, both in terms of infrastructure and personnel is required to create a family justice system to meet the needs of modern Ireland”.

“The new Family Courts system must ensure that the requirements set out under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Council of Europe Guidelines, and other international standards are met, while implementing a holistic approach to family Law proceedings”

The Law Society hosted a Family Law conference titled “Building a World-Class Family Court System” at its headquarters in Blackhall Place, Dublin on Friday, 14 July.

The Conference marked the first in a series of Policy and Law Reform Conferences on priority access to justice issues.

The conference which was addressed by International family Law experts including, Lord Justice Peter Jackson and the Right Honourable Sir Andrew McFarlane discussed and considered the Family Courts Bill and, it gained an insight into international best practice.