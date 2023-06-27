Sligo Rovers players help launch the Summer Stars Reading challenge at the Central library in Sligo

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Gerard Mullaney with Johan Brannefalk and Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt of Sligo Rovers, Executive Librarian Michelle Brennan, Library Assistant Shannon Thackrah, Senior Library Assistant Jen Emery plus 3rd class students from St. John’s National School with their teacher, Cathy Keaney

There was great excitement in Sligo Central Library this week for the official launch of its Summer Stars Reading Challenge 2023.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Gerard Mullaney joined Sligo Library plus members of Sligo Rovers and students from St. John’s National School for the celebrations.

The children were delighted to receive their first rewards, and the chance to meet footballers Johan Brannefalk and Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt.

Summers Stars is now open and is a fun reading-based programme which is available FOR FREE to all children across the country, no matter how many books they read.

With each visit to the library children will receive a small reward and can take part in our Summer Stars competitions.

School holidays give children a chance to choose the books they love and enjoy reading as a fun activity. Taking part in Summer Stars initiative is the perfect way to celebrate children’s reading.

Sligo Library also has a full schedule of FREE events and workshops including:

· Dungeons & Dragons Workshop

· Science Workshop

· Creative Writing, Poetry Workshop for Young Adults

· Create your own adventure workshop

· Chess Workshop

· Nature Workshop and art workshops

To reserve a place, phone 071911675 or email sligolib@sligococo.ie All event details are on the website at www.sligolibrary.ie