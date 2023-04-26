Sligo Rovers historic FAI Cup winning team of 40 years ago in Showgrounds reunion

The Sligo Rovers team which won the FAI Cup by beating Bohemians 2-1 at Dalymount Park in April 1983. Back: Mick Graham, Mick Ferry, Tony Stenson, Colin Oakley, Chris Rutherford, Graham Fox, Gus Gilligan, Paul Fielding (player Manager). Front: Harry McLoughlin, Andy Elliot, Tony Fagan, Michael Savage and Martin McDonnell.

(L-R), Gus Gilligan, who scored the winning goal for Rovers in the 1983 FAI Cup semi-final against Cobh Ramblers, Joe Molloy and Noel McCloat at The Showgrounds last Saturday night.

Thousands turned out at City Hall, Sligo to welcome home the victorious Sligo Rovers team which had won the FAI Cup for the first time in the club's history.

The winning team make their way through Sligo on the Monday night after the cup final in Dublin.

Sligo Rovers team which drew with Cobh Ramblers 2-2 at The Showgrounds in the second 1983 FAI Cup semi-final. Back: Phil Parkinso, Mick Graham, Mick Ferry, Colin Oakley, Graham Fox, Tony Stenson, Chris Rutherford. Front: Michael Savage, Martin McDonnell, Harry McLoughlin, Tony Fagan, Andy Elliot and player manager, Paul Fielding.

The winning team make their way through the crowds in Sligo and on to a Civic Reception at City Hall. Included are Andy Elliot, Player Manager Paul Fielding, Gus Gilligan,Harry McLoughlin and John Skeffington.

When Harry McLoughlin’s ‘Roy of the Rovers’-like shot sailed over the head of goalkeeper Dermot O’Neill and nestled in the back of the Bohemians net on April 24, 1983, it not alone sparked wild scenes of celebration, but also washed away cruel memories of four previous cup finals defeats and brought those now immortal words from RTE commentator, Ger Canning: “What a goal to win a Cup Final.”

It was a wet and miserable Dalymount Park which the Bit O’Red faithful had travelled more in hope than expectation on what turned out to be a memorable Sunday afternoon.

Rovers had languished near the bottom of the table all season and when red hot favourites Bohs took a first half lead lead it all had an inevitable look about it especially too when centre back Chris Rutherford went off injured but his defensive partner, Tony Stenson brought the sides level and Harry got what proved to be the winner with thirteen minutes to go with a sublime effort still talked about to this day.

The homecoming on the Monday night will live long in the memory as were the celebrations which went on for a least a week.

The FAI Cup surely visited every public house, school, factory and place of work over the following weeks and months as the town and club celebrated its historic triumph.

Some of the winning 1983 FAI Cup Sligo Rovers team at The Showgrounds last Saturday night. From left, Martin McDonnell, Gus Gilligan, Tony Fagan, Paul Fielding, Chris Rutherford,Graham Fox and Mick Ferry.

Most of the winning team were reunited at The Showgrounds last Saturday night at the Premier Division clash against UCD where they were introduced the crowd at half-time by retired RTE Northern Editor, Tommie Gorman.