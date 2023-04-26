Sligo Rovers historic FAI Cup winning team of 40 years ago in Showgrounds reunion
Paul DeeringSligo Champion
When Harry McLoughlin’s ‘Roy of the Rovers’-like shot sailed over the head of goalkeeper Dermot O’Neill and nestled in the back of the Bohemians net on April 24, 1983, it not alone sparked wild scenes of celebration, but also washed away cruel memories of four previous cup finals defeats and brought those now immortal words from RTE commentator, Ger Canning: “What a goal to win a Cup Final.”
It was a wet and miserable Dalymount Park which the Bit O’Red faithful had travelled more in hope than expectation on what turned out to be a memorable Sunday afternoon.
Rovers had languished near the bottom of the table all season and when red hot favourites Bohs took a first half lead lead it all had an inevitable look about it especially too when centre back Chris Rutherford went off injured but his defensive partner, Tony Stenson brought the sides level and Harry got what proved to be the winner with thirteen minutes to go with a sublime effort still talked about to this day.
The homecoming on the Monday night will live long in the memory as were the celebrations which went on for a least a week.
The FAI Cup surely visited every public house, school, factory and place of work over the following weeks and months as the town and club celebrated its historic triumph.
Most of the winning team were reunited at The Showgrounds last Saturday night at the Premier Division clash against UCD where they were introduced the crowd at half-time by retired RTE Northern Editor, Tommie Gorman.