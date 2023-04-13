Sligo pupil wins at Texaco Children’s Art Competition with her ‘imaginative’ creation

Isabel won a Special Merit Award for her artwork entitled ‘What is it’, which final adjudicator, Professor Gary Granville said ‘was imaginative and displayed high levels of skill and creativity’.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955.

This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Sligo and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.