Sligo Pride leader on coming out – ‘my mom didn’t speak to me for months... my father still does not know’
Two years ago Brazilian born Douglas Marques and his husband came to live in Sligo. He outlines to Neha Kumari how difficult it was coming out and the reaction of his mother while, to this day, he hasn’t told his father
Sligo Champion
June 1 to June 30 is celebrated as Pride Month around the world. The LGBTQIA+ community takes it as an opportunity to come out on the streets and let people know that they are not hurtful, they are just people who want to have a safe and inclusive environment to live in.