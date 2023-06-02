Sligo poet Trevor Conway seeking donations to self-publish third collection of poetry

Trevor Conway is a published poet from Dunally who has now chosen self-publishing over his publisher, but he needs the help of the public.

In 2015, Trevor’s first collection of poetry was published by Salmon Poetry.

For his third collection, he is using a crowdfunding website, hoping “there’s enough poetry lovers out there to help this book published”.

Any money donated will go towards cover design, promotion, postage and administration costs, he says.

His poetry collection, titled No Small Thing, is “a celebration of the home, the family and aspects of domestic life”, says Trevor.

He found himself writing about these subjects a lot over the last few years, having become a father.

“As a dad who works from home,” he says, “I saw the art in household tasks like laundry, cooking and cleaning.

“I also got some poems from changing nappies, looking at baby photographs and watching my daughter learn to walk.”

Trevor stresses that he was at pains to avoid writing boring, mundane poems.

“I was very aware of the need to engage the reader with striking images and ideas.

“These aren’t just simple descriptions of simple things.

“I wanted the reader to look at things in a new way.”

The COVID-19 pandemic also intensified his focus on the home, he says.

“I think the confinement made some people think of their homes in different ways. For many, it was a limitation, of course.

“For others, it forced them to think of how they could change the homes or do different things in them.

“Working from home was the most obvious example.

“For me, using the home as my subject was a way of coping with the madness of the pandemic.”

In the broader sense of home, Trevor’s new collection also draws inspiration from his hometown.

“Hazelwood Pitch” describes his time playing Gaelic football with Calry/St. Joseph’s.

Other poems also touch on various parts of Sligo, where Trevor’s love of writing began.

Those who donate to help Trevor self-publish his book will receive copies of No Small Thing in July/August.

Other rewards are available for donating, including copies of his previous collections and a poetry critique for others who write poetry and seek professional feedback.

No Small Thing can be pre-ordered/funded via Indiegogo.

Visit trevorconway.weebly.com for details