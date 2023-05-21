Sligo player scoops €250,000 in the Lotto
Sligo Champion
It was a weekend to remember for an online Sligo Lotto player who scooped the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 in Saturday night’s draw. The National Lottery are urging Lotto all of its players nationwide to check their tickets to see if they were one of the lucky winners in Saturday night’s draws.
In particular, the National Lottery are asking online players in Sligo to check their emails to see if they are winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000. The winning numbers for Saturday’s Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 06, 11, 23, 25, 38, 43 and the bonus was 05.