Sligo nurse honoured for her role in assisting new recruits from overseas

Sligo University Hospital is celebrated International Day of the Nurse on Friday by recognisung the contribution of its nursing mentors in supporting new colleagues.

54 overseas nurses and midwives took up roles in SUH since the beginning of last year where they were supported with an adaptation and preceptorship programme.

The Saolta Preceptor Recognition Awards is an initiative to publicly acknowledge and thank the nurses who made such a huge impact on new recruits.

Preceptorship is the term given to a structured, supported period of learning where experienced nurses take on the role of mentoring newly appointed nurses and helping them to adapt to their new positions. Since 2022 over 550 new overseas nurses and midwives joined the Saolta group and benefited from an adaptation and preceptorship programme.

In SUH, nurse Maeve Dolan was recently honoured with a preceptorship award at the hospital.

Maeve is a staff nurse In Medical 5 in SUH and was nominated for the award by her preceptee Jeethy Koottalaparambil Shaju.

Jeethy said: “My preceptor Maeve was very good to me throughout my adaptation programme. It was my first experience to work in a ward in my nursing career but she helped me a lot. She is open minded and she has very good communication and clinical skills which a nurse needs in her profession. If we had any doubt she would explain it straight away. During the shift she delegates the work accordingly and supports everyone, even if in a busy schedule she will find time to make sure we are fine. She encourages us to learn new things.”

Paul Hooton, Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery said; “On International Day of the Nurse I want to personally take this opportunity to thank all our nurses and student nurses across the Saolta group for everything you do to help others each and every day. I am incredibly proud of all our nurses and what the Preceptor Recognition Awards has proven is that we are a diverse community of talented, caring professionals who lift up our colleagues and help each other thrive. Congratulations to Maeve for being selected for this award and thank you for the support and mentoring you have provided to our international nurses in Sligo University Hospital.”

Maura Heffernan, Director of Nursing at SUH added: ”We know that adjusting to a new country, a new workplace and a new clinical environment can be challenging and it is crucial to have the right supports in place to help our new colleagues adapt. Mentorship is a great way to accelerate performance and productivity. Not just that, mentorship comes with the benefits of gaining different perspectives, improving self-confidence and increasing job satisfaction. On behalf of everyone in SUH I want to congratulate Maeve for being such an outstanding role model, she embodies the values of leadership and compassion. I’m very proud of all our mentors and our new nursing colleagues who have engaged wholeheartedly with the programme.”

Maeve was presented with a voucher, a certificate and her award by Saolta Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery at recent awards ceremony.