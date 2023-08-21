Sligo mourning the passing of iconic retailer John Mullaney

The death has occurred of one of Sligo’s leading retailers, John Mullaney. He ran the iconic Mullaney Brothers on Sligo’s O’Connell Street which was established in 1909.

Mr Mullaney, who was in his early 90s. passed away peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Sunday. He had lived above his shop on 9 O’Connell Street.

He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews Ann, John and Neil McArdle and Michael, John, Mary, Mark, Kate, Niamh and Úna Mullaney and their spouses Alan, Selva, Michele, Carmel, Christopher, Dympna, Marcus and Fiona, his much loved grand-nieces and grand-nephews, relatives, friends and the staff of Mullaney Brothers.

The late Mr Mullaney will repose at the Mullaney family residence, Ballyweelin, Rosses Point, Sligo on Wednesday evening from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral will arrive to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:30am with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery for burial after via O’Connell St., Sligo.

Apart from his life as a leading retailer, Mr Mullaney also had a deep interest in the arts both as an actor and supporter and was also involved in the Yeats Society. He also had a great love for Sligo and its history and was always a keen contributor to debates about its development.

