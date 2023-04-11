Sligo MEP Chris MacManus tells 1916 commemoration that conversation on Irish unity is growing

Despite heavy rain, several hundred republicans assembled at Sligo City Cemetery on Easter Sunday afternoon for County Sligo’s largest Easter 1916 Commemoration organised by Sinn Féin. The main oration was delivered by Sligo MEP Chris MacManus.

Recalling that this was the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, MacManus said: “The Good Friday Agreement brought an end to three decades of conflict in Ireland. It stands as an historic, international success story in peace-making. An entire generation in Ireland has grown up in a time free of armed conflict. For us as Irish republicans, the critical element of the Good Friday Agreement is that, for the first time, it provides a peaceful, democratic path to Irish Unity.

“And be under no illusion, the conversation about Irish Unity is growing, and a Citizens Assembly is urgently needed to prepare for the constitutional change that Unity required.

“Because the old certainties are gone. In the North, the unionist political majority is gone. In the South, the power of the conservative parties has been broken. Sinn Féin is on the rise across Ireland.

“The United Ireland which republicans seek is one built on equality, inclusion, and social justice. A stronger Ireland. A fairer Ireland. An Ireland fit for all her people.”

Earlier, he said: “This state has had governments for developers, governments for bankers, it’s time Ireland had a government for the people. A Sinn Féin led government will be such a government of the people. A government for change.

MEP MacManus continued: “Sinn Féin’s ideals of social justice, democracy, fairness, public services, and equality are coming of age in this country. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, who banded together after the 2020 election to keep Sinn Féin out of government, claimed that they had heard the people’s call for change.

“However, since they assumed office the most pressing issues facing our people have got worse. The most critical of these is the housing crisis. The right to a roof over your head. A place to call home. That right to a home is central to the exercise of all other rights - health, education, employment, relationships, family structures.

“But we now have a young generation locked out of any real prospect of home ownership, or even affordable rent. And now, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, supported by the Greens, have taken the cruel and inhumane decision to make thousands of families homeless by ending the eviction ban.

“Sinn Féin knows whose side we are on. We are on the side of the people. We are on the side of workers. We are on the side of struggling families.”