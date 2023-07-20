Sligo medical device company wins two prestigious awards

Medical device company Arrotek won two prestigious awards at the recent Life Science Industry Awards 2023, including the Life Sciences Company of the Year award and the Overall Excellence in Life Sciences award.

Based in Sligo, Arrotek offers medical device design, regulatory, and manufacturing services. It specialises in minimally invasive medical devices and is an industry leader in the development of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic catheters.

The Life Science Industry Awards celebrate Ireland's life science industry. There are multiple categories with the awards open to pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device companies. The shortlisted companies included both indigenous Irish businesses and multinational corporations with operations in Ireland.

In the Life Sciences Company of the Year category, Arrotek was up against Biostór Ireland, Kora Healthcare, GlycoSeLect, PTC Therapeutics, and Deciphex. Arrotek was named as the company of the year award winner at a ceremony in Dublin on Thursday 6 July.

The winners of each category were then put forward for the top award of the night – Overall Excellence in Life Sciences. Arrotek was again named as the winner.

Ger O'Carroll, Co-Founder of Arrotek Medical said:

“We work hard at Arrotek to exceed the expectations of our clients and push the boundaries of minimally invasive medical device innovation. We work with start-up companies through to leading multinationals, so we have a highly skilled and committed team. Getting recognition from our industry peers is a great achievement for everyone at Arrotek. We are delighted to have won these two awards especially when you consider the strength of the life sciences sector in Ireland.”

Mark Pugh, Co-Founder of Arrotek Medical said:

"The Life Science Industry Awards recognise and celebrate excellence in the Irish life science industry, so winning the top two categories is fantastic. We have experienced considerable growth at Arrotek including in important export markets like the US. Our team now comprises more than 100 people and we recently completed an expansion of our state-of-the-art medical device design and manufacturing facility in Sligo, Ireland. We have ambitious objectives, but I have no doubt we will look back on these awards as important milestones in our journey."