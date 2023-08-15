Sligo Mayor lashes ‘nasty minority’ for its library book protest campaign

It is unsettling and indeed ominous that in recent times a small but nasty and vocal minority of people have been attempting to curtail and suppress the right of young people to read books of their choice from the shelves of our public libraries, the Mayor of Sligo, Cllr Declan Bree said when he addressed young people and their parents at the Summer Stars Awards ceremony in Sligo Central Library.

The Mayor was referring to far right protests around the country against LGBT+ books in public libraries.

Summer Stars is the public library national reading programme for children which takes place in all public libraries each summer.

Paying tribute to the “wonderful and talented children” who took part in the Sligo programme Cllr Bree said that Summer Stars Challenge was a unique and exceptional programme to encourage children to read during their Summer holidays and he highlighted the fact that over 1,500 children from across the country had participated in the project in the current year.

“The advantages that children get from regular exposure to books in their early years have been found to last throughout their lives. We know that the library plays an important role in Sligo as a community hub and in fact it is the first link to the County Council for many children and adults.

“Access to books and reading for pleasure is well known to have many important long-term benefits.In fact, children who develop an interest in reading have been found to have greater self-esteem and well-being, greater creativity, better social and health outcomes, and an overall better quality of life as they get older.

“Reading books helps you to learn new things, it helps you to challenge your perspectives – about people from other countries, about people with different ethnic and cultural backgrounds, it encourages you to develop empathy; it helps you to learn about your history, your environment and how the world works; it makes you think.

“In this context it is unsettling and indeed ominous that in recent times a small but nasty and vocal minority in this country have been attempting to curtail and suppress the right of young people to read books of their choice from the shelves of our public libraries.

“In saying that, we are most fortunate that Librarians and library staff throughout the country and their trade unions have taken a strong stance in defending our libraries and in defending our right to read and our right to attain knowledge.

“Today the public library is a trusted and valued asset at the heart of our community. It is a catalyst for change, facilitating social, economic and cultural development. Sligo County Council is proud to provide an accessible and inclusive library service which fosters reading, stimulates the imagination and contributes to lifelong learning and cultural recreation.

“It is with pleasure I take this opportunity to thank the County Librarian, Dónal Tinney and the staff of Sligo Central Library for their commitment and dedication in providing such a superb service to the people of this community.” said the Mayor.