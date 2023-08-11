Sligo makers get involved in August Craft Month

A month-long celebration of local craft makers across Ireland is well underway and this August Craft Month exciting events are taking place in Sligo.

Celebrating the vibrant local craft scene, people will have the chance to experience demonstrations, exhibitions and workshops across a variety of crafts right on their doorstep as well as supporting local makers by buying products and learning more about their work.

Local makers Tom Callery, Mary Cooper and the Ballymote Heritage Group will be involved in the celebrations and events this year.

The programme provides unmissable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the local stand-out craft sector and, with over 400 events on offer across the island, provides the perfect excuse to hit the road for a craft inspired adventure or staycation.

Here is an example of an exciting event taking place locally this month:

Meet the makers of Made in Sligo

Location: Made in Sligo Craft Collective, Wine Street

Date: Thursday, 3rd of August to Thursday, 31st of August 9:30am to 5:30pm

Price: Free

Each week in August ‘Made in Sligo’ makers will be in the gallery to chat about their work.

Tom Callery will be on hand every Monday to answer your questions about his work and the handmade work in the shop. On Tuesdays, woodturner Matt Jones will be available to discuss his work, while Alison Hunter will be available on Wednesdays to chat about her needle felt work.

On Thursdays meet Martha Van Der Mullen and hear about her interest in using recycled materials in her work while on Fridays, ceramic artist Rachel Quinn will be on hand to answer questions about her work.

Led by Design and Crafts Council Ireland, in partnership with Craft NI and Cork Craft Design, this month-long celebration, now in its second year, celebrates the vibrant local craft scene and gives people the chance to immerse themselves in the wonderful visual and hands on experience of craft.

For more information, and to see the list of events taking place across the island visit www.augustcraftmonth.org.