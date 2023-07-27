Sligo Jazz Summer School sees biggest numbers ever with music lovers travelling from far and wide to catch Sligo Jazz Festival

Sligo’s current tourist accommodation shortage is being well tested with an influx of music lovers from all over Europe, Ireland, and the UK, for the Sligo International Jazz Summer School and Festival, known to many as the Sligo Jazz Project (SJP), taking place this week and weekend.

The summer school event, one of Sligo’s most renowned international summer festivals, is in its eighteenth year and has a 30% higher attendance than in 2022.

Festival director Eddie Lee says the Sligo Jazz Project has been up to the challenge: 'We were working with more limited resources this year in terms of budget and available accommodation, but we are pleasantly surprised that our summer school numbers are the biggest ever, with 136 participants.

" This includes over twenty young Sligo musicians aged 10-18, who have taken advantage of the subsidised Youth Academy rate in partnership with our friends at Music Generation Sligo.

"This will have a knock-on effect throughout the week in terms of our concerts and events around the town, with a feast of music in our jam sessions at Andersons, our afternoon Hargadons sessions, and the main events at the Hawks Well Theatre for which the summer school provides a large core audience - so the atmosphere promises to be electric!

"We are proud to feature some of our own alumni this year too in our main events, including a new generation concert featuring the Sligo Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra and our inaugural Young Artist in Residence Nils Kavanagh, along with a selection of young musicians, several of whom hail from Sligo, who came through our summer school and now play professionally.”

Accommodation has been scarce, but Eddie and his growing team have weathered the storm with a fabulous festival for the delight of the people of Sligo and the visiting jazz-loving public.

The Sligo Jazz Festival is renowned for its dedication to hosting an undiluted jazz festival, unswayed by the commercial influences most other Irish jazz festivals have succumbed to. The festival's varied but distinctly jazz program features the Artist in Residence, award-winning UK saxophonist Tony Kofi, who presents the music of iconic jazz legend Cannonball Adderley, aided by a wonderful array of Irish and UK musicians, including renowned pianist Liam Noble, at the Hawks Well Theatre on Thursday, July 27.

Two of the UK's most celebrated jazz divas, Liane Carroll and Sara Colman are joined by a crack team of musicians for an evening of vocal jazz on Friday, July 28, and the entire summer school faculty of Sligo Jazz 2023 features on Saturday, July 29, at the theatre in the form of the SJP All Stars. Celebrated guitarist Phil Robson is joined by young gun Joseph Leighton and Sligo’s own guitar legend Mike Nielsen for a lunchtime three-guitar special on Saturday, July 30th, at Andersons, while the week culminates with a showcase of summer school talent featuring more than 140 musicians starting at noon on Sunday, July 30th, at the same venue.

Music lovers can download a program and get ticket links at sligojazz.ie or go directly to the Hawks Well Theatre for tickets to all concerts. A season ticket for all five Hawks Well concerts costs €90.

The launch of the event took place on Tuesday.

Sligo Jazz is funded by the Arts Council, Sligo County Council in partnership with Music Generation Sligo, Failte Ireland, Sligo Tourist Development Association, Hargadons, Andersons, and is also supported by many local patrons and benefactors.

Events remaining are as follows:

Thursday 27 July

Another punchy Hargadons session is in store at 4:30pm with the amazing Belfast based organ virtuoso Dr. Scott Flanigan and his trio, our fabulous jam sessions get hotter and hotter each day and we are very excited about the main event - Tony Kofi, our artist in residence, pays tribute to Cannonball Adderley with a smoking hot band featuring first call London percussionist Paul Clarvis, pianist Liam Noble and trumpet king Linley Hamilton, to name but a few.

Friday 28 July

Our wonderful Young Artist in Residence is in action this afternoon in Hargadons, Nils Kavanagh on keys with Sylvie Noble on vocal and Cathal Roche on Saxophone, while the main 8pm show at the Hawks Well Theatre will be an absolute blast: We missed them last year but with the return of two fabulous singers, the multi-award-winning Liane Carroll and Sara Colman, we will be entertained by not one but two of the most iconic jazz voices you’ll ever hear. They’re also joined by a crack team and always entertain and inspire our core audience of summer school jazz fanatics.

Saturday 29 July

Music from morning till morning! The programme starts at 11am and goes all the way to late night with a host of amazing music acts, culminating in one of the highlights off the week, the SJP All Stars, a rip roaring belter of a night featuring the whole 2023 SJP faculty!

Sunday 30 July

THE BIG BASH featuring 140+ summer school participants in concert - Andersons from 12 noon! Followed by a wrap party featuring Saffron, starring Nils Kavanagh, Fraser Gaine and Sam Purcell plus guests.