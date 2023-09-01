Sligo helicopter rescue crew’s concerns over transfer to new employer

Fórsa trade union, which represents pilots and winch crew at the Irish Coast Guard Search and Rescue Aviation Service, has contacted the transport minister Eamon Ryan about the union’s concerns in relation to the transfer of the State’s search-and-rescue contract to a new operator, Bristow Ireland Ltd.

The union represents the search and rescue helicopter crew of the Rescue 118 based at Sligo Airport in Strandhill.

In June this year CHC Ireland filed legal proceedings against the Government’s tendering process after it failed to secure a new contract, reported to be worth €670 million.

In a letter to the minister, Fórsa national secretary Katie Morgan said that since the new contract between the State and Bristow was signed on 22nd August, the union has sought confirmation from the company that pilots and winch crew would transfer in accordance with the 2003 EU Transfer of Undertakings (TUPE) regulations.

Ms Morgan said no confirmation had been forthcoming from Bristow. She said that, in the absence of any certainty on whether a TUPE process will apply, Coast Guard pilots and winch crew remain in an uncertain and precarious situation.

She added: “This will leave our members with no option but to apply for the recently advertised Bristow posts to protect their positions.

“Any applications will be made under protest and without prejudice to any subsequent process in relation to TUPE or otherwise,” she said.

Ms Morgan has sought a meeting with the Minister on the matter.

She added: “Given the urgency of the matter for pilots and winch crew at the Irish Coast Guard, and the precarious position our members are now facing, we would welcome your commitment to ensure TUPE will be applied as personnel transfer to the new contract holder, and to continue to provide this exemplary service to the State.”