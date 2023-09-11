Sligo gets set to remember the 1,100 lives lost in Spanish Armada shipwrecks of 1588

A series of events are planned over four days In North Sligo to commemorate the spanish armada shipwreck of 1588

North Sligo will remember the Spanish Armada in a series of poignant events this week-end.

Remembering the Armada, Sligo’s annual Armada commemoration was launched at City Hall by Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, Councillor Gerard Mullaney. The heritage and history festival has grown significantly over the years and this year a four day programme will provide the Armada story in Sligo with a greater profile than ever before.

“Sligo has such a rich tapestry of history and heritage, and none more important than that of the Spanish Armada.

“It is down to community efforts, allied to official support that helps bring these stories to prominence, and the Armada weekend is a marvellous example of this cross-cooperation,” says Councillor Mullaney.

The Armada commemorative weekend, which comprises lectures, walks, concerts, traditional Irish music and dance, workshops and historical events, is now in its 14th year and draws people from far and wide.

“We have several groups travelling from Spain for the weekend’s events,” says Eddie O’Gorman, Chair of Spanish Armada Ireland.

“We have a really diverse programme this year. We consider the ‘living history’ aspect of the Armada to be very important, and people will be able to immerse themselves in activities to get more familiar with this incredible chapter of history.”

The weekend of events begins with a bus tour to Killybegs Harbour, where an official welcome will be given to officers and members of the Spanish Navy, who will be in attendance for the weekend.

Other highlights include a performance of the famed De Cuéllar Suite, composed by Michael Rooney, an Armada Heritage Tour, Tercio Irlanda, climate change event, 8km Armada road race, art workshops and of course the remembrance parade itself, which takes place at Streedagh on Saturday at 3pm.

“The remembrance event is one we invite the entire community to attend,” adds Eddie.

“It brings together the Spanish and Irish people in a way that we can respectfully pay tribute to the souls of over 1,100 men who lost their lives at Streedagh in 1588, when three Armada ships were wrecked at the beach.

“It provides us with a way to better understand the significance of the tragedy itself but also helps us to create a strong bond between both communities, principally through our shared culture and heritage.”

Many of the events at Remembering the Armada are free, and the proceeds from the paid events are invested back into the Spanish Armada Visitor Centre in Grange, which has been open throughout the summer and will remain so each Saturday and Sunday until the end of September.

Thanking the work of the community to promote the county’s Armada heritage, the Cathaoirleach added: “Sligo County Council has, for many years, supported Spanish Armada Ireland, the voluntary group that promotes Remembering the Armada, and will continue to do so. I commend Eddie O’Gorman and his team for their work and wish all of our Spanish visitors a wonderful weekend.”

Remembering the Armada takes place at Streedagh, Grange, Cliffoney and Sligo between 14-17 September. Visit www.SpanishArmadaIreland.com for details and ticket information.