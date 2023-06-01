Sligo garden centre wins gold medal at Bord Bia Bloom

As the gates opened on the opening morning of Bord Bia Bloom in the Phoenix Park, Dublin today a total of 36 medals were handed out to show gardens; plant nurseries and floral and botanical art exhibits ahead of the five-day festival opening to the public today at 9am. From Skreen in Sligo, Western Plant Nursery Ltd won Gold this year at Bord Bia Bloom.

The judging panels for Bord Bia Bloom includes 14 Irish and international horticultural experts judging Show gardens, Postcard gardens, nursery displays, and botanical and floral art.

Nursery and Floral Pavilion Awards

A total of 10 gold medals were awarded to nurseries exhibiting at this year’s event. Western Plant Nursery Ltd from Skreen won Gold this year at Bord Bia Bloom. They specialise in providing quality plants, locally grown, for coastal and exposed gardens with a range that includes coastal shrubs, perennials, trees, grasses, sedums and ferns, which are all grown in their nursery and garden centre 200m from Sligo Bay.

Jim O’Toole, Bord Bia Chief Executive, congratulated the awards winners announced today: “The medals awarded this morning is testament to the skill and craftsmanship of the Irish horticulture community and we are incredibly proud to showcase this talent. As we prepare to open the doors to Bloom 2023, I’d like to thank and acknowledge all those involved whose sheer dedication has helped Bord Bia to deliver what we believe will be a unique and truly uplifting experience for this year’s visitors.”

The festival was officially opened by Bord Bia Bloom patron, President Michael D. Higgins, with his wife Sabina at 10am. In addition to the stunning gardens, the event offers a variety of activities and experiences including live talks across five stages, performances and activities in the Budding Bloomers Kid’s Zone, cookery demonstrations on the Quality Kitchen Stage, and musical performances.

Bord Bia Bloom continues in the Phoenix Park until Monday 5th June.