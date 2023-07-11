Sligo gardaí renew appeal for assistance in tracing missing David Slanina (22)

Has not been seen since going for a run in Grange on Saturday

David Slanina has been missing since going for a run in Grange, Co Sligo on Saturday.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal this afternoon to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 22-year-old David Slanina who is missing from Grange, Co Sligo since Saturday.

Large numbers of people and emergency personnel have been out searching areas close to where he went for a run after leaving his home on Saturday at 4.30pm.

The alarm was raised after he failed to return home. The search is mainly focused on the areas from Grange towards Ballintrillick, on the Benbulben forest walk, the Luke’s Bridge area and N4 between Grange to Cashelgarron.

The Sligo-Leitrim Mountain Rescue team's PRO, Henry Doherty said this afternoon: "We have a lot of civilian volunteers who are enthusiastically helping, and we all are hoping to find some information as soon as possible. We have extended our search towards the mountain area, just in case he might have gone further up towards it.”

Cllr Donal Gilroy has continuously been taking updates of the situation and joined the search teams again this afternoon.

He said: "There have not been any progress, but we are trying our best. The civilians are searching around the roads and safer areas as they are untrained volunteers, while the mountain rescue team and Gardaí are looking towards the hill and forest area.”

Fiona Gallagher, a volunteer for the Sligo-Leitrim Mountain Rescue team, said: “We have got a huge response from civilians. A total of 70 people are carrying out the search in teams of 10 each.”

The search and rescue operation is being operated from Henry’s Bar and Restaurant in Cashelgarron. The mountain rescue team and the local volunteers have been gathering there before conducting their search.

David is described as 6ft 2 in height, of slim build with dark brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing running shorts, t-shirt and trainers.

Gardaí are appealing for motorists who were travelling on the N15 between Drumcliffe and Grange from 4pm to 11pm on Saturday 8th of July and who may have dashcam footage to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.