Sligo firefighters say recruitment and pay are the issues in dispute that saw two stations in the county close

Two of Sligo’s fire stations closed on Tuesday as the county’s retained fire fighters joined their colleagues in a nationwide strike. The strike has been initiated after a long wait for action from the government in relation to a crisis in recruitment and retention of fire fighters in the country. Colin McGowan, a SIPTU representative in Sligo, said: “The proposals that were put forward were not even up to their own criteria. They were asked to come forward with a suitable roster and sustainable pay, but they did not come up with the two main points. So, the SIPTU negotiation team saw no point in continuing and so we started our industrial action. “The survey performed by SIPTU in October last year showed that 60% of the retained fire fighters are planning to leave the job in the next two years. “We started industrial action last week by not responding to the regional control centers, but we were communicating with our senior officials, to mobilise to the incident and updating about them,” said Mr McGowan. Two stations, in Sligo and Tubbercurry fire station were closed for the day on Tuesday while Ballymote and Enniscrone stations were still in action and services being provided. But they will be closed on Wednesday and other alternate days. SIPTU says the alternate closure and strike will continue this week with a complete strike planned for next week, if they do not get any satisfactory response from the government. Mr McGowan added :“It is not like we want to be here on strike, but we need to stand up for ourselves. “Our job is not easy, we are on call 24/7 and that makes it hard for us and our families. Sligo town fire-station have rosters now, but the rest of men have to be on call 24/7 and 365 days except for annual holidays and approved leaves. “Even after all this we are not getting enough pay and we cannot even find a second job due to the restrictions in our contracts. “We don’t want to be on strike. We want to do the job, answer calls as we have always done, but we need to stand up for ourselves too. I hope people understand our difficulties and be there for us like we have there for them,” said Mr McGowan. Alan Keane, a retained firefighter said: “The main reason is the retention recruitment and pay. It’s a service that’s not fit for purpose right now. In Sligo they are struggling to get new recruitments. “For someone to ask me should they join the fire service I will say no, because it is a difficult job. I joined it because I loved to help the community but now it is getting frustrating. “Being on call 24/7 means an impact on families and kids too. For example, there is a firefighter with a wife and two kids. Now his wife has to go shopping or to the gym, she can’t because she cannot leave the kids with her husband as he might get a call suddenly and he would have to leave. “So, our daily lives and our families are getting affected and yet we do not get paid enough. “Also, the number of fire fighters is less than what is required in each station which increases the pressure on us. It also puts our lives and other people’s lives in danger,” he said. SIPTU Public Administration and Community Division Organiser, Karan O Loughlin, said: “Our members have warned for some time that this strike action will result in very serious disruption to services. “However, they have been left with no option but to commence it as the very future of the service is in doubt if the current crisis in recruitment and retention of firefighters is not resolved.” The strike has received the backing of local and national politicians. At Monday’s meeting of Sligo County Council motions were passed in support of the firefighters. Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin Kenny said that retained firefighters across his area deserved urgent action on incomes and conditions to protect the crucial services they provide. As retained firefighters escalate industrial action this week, Deputy Kenny called on government TDs to stop paying lip service to the service’s recruitment and retention crisis, to increase the fixed incomes of firefighters, and to increase staffing levels in order to build and maintain a fit-for-purpose service. Speaking ahead of a Sinn Féin motion on the issue in the Dáil, Deputy Kenny said: “Urgent government action is needed to save the crucial services provided by retained firefighters. “Without action on incomes and conditions, the future of these services are in doubt, and this will put lives across Sligo and Leitrim at serious risk. “There has been a shocking lack of action and political leadership from the government to resolve these issues, which has led to the retention and recruitment crisis. “TDs across the northwest must speak up for the communities they represent and give a voice to our retained fire service. “We need these services to keep the people across Sligo and Leitrim safe, and retained firefighters deserve better pay and a better work-life balance. “Retained firefighters are quite literally putting their lives on the line and they need and deserve proper pay and conditions. The demands being placed upon retained firefighters and their families are unsustainable. “It is time for the government and Minister Darragh O’Brien to stop paying lip service to retained firefighters, and to sort this issue now to ensure communities continue to have crucial fire services. “The government must urgently engage with representative bodies acting on behalf of the retained firefighters to avert an escalation of industrial action. “Sinn Féin in government would urgently intervene to increase the fixed incomes of these retained firefighters and increase staffing levels in order to build a fit-for-purpose service.”Councillor Declan Bree told Monday’s County Council meeting that on numerous occasions in recent years the members of the council took the opportunity of congratulating and paying tribute to the members of the Fire Service in Sligo who displayed their professionalism having the fastest response time in the country to call outs to fires. “Today, our firefighters are seeking our support in their struggle for improvements in pay and conditions. “Currently, the Retained Fire Service nationally, is struggling to maintain adequate numbers to allow for safe operations, with crew members in decline in all counties. This is due to the draconian working conditions they must endure. “Whole-time Retained Fire-fighters earn approximately €700 a month which equates to 99 cents per hour. “For this they must be on-call 24/7, 365 days a year and they must stay within 2.5 to 3 kms of the fire station at all times so as to be available to attend the station within five minutes of a call. “We have recently learned that the day to day manning of the fire station in Sligo has been reduced from four full time personnel in 2017 to three in 2018 and firefighters now believe that it is the intention to reduce the number to one over the next number of years. “Historically, firefighters have been extremely reluctant to go on strike, but it is now clear that they can no longer tolerate the manner in which they are being treated. “Retained firefighters are professionals who regularly put their lives on the line in the course of their duty. It is now time for the Minister for Local Government and the Minister for Public Expenditure and the government to immediately intervene to address the core issues at the heart of this industrial dispute.” Cllr Bree proposed: “That this Council supports the Retained Fire and Rescue Service personnel and their continued struggle for improvements in pay, conditions and a decent work/life balance with agreed time off and we call on the Minister for Local Government and the Minister for Public Expenditure to provide the funding necessary to sustain and enhance the service now and for future generations.”