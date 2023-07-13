Sligo firefighters praised for fastest response times in the country

Cllr Declan Bree outlines that they have an excellent record in response times

A Sligo County Councillor and Mayor of the Sligo/Strandhill Borough has congratulated the Sligo Fire Brigade on its rate of response for being the fastest in the country. Speaking at the monthly meeting of Sligo Co Council, Cllr Declan Bree said that according to the performance indicators in the National Oversight and Audit Commission report for 2020 the average time it took the Sligo Fire Service to mobilise fire brigades to fires was three minutes 17 seconds. The 2021 report indicates that the mobilisation time was three minutes 46 seconds, which continue to be the fastest response times in the country.

He added that likewise its mobilisation time for non-fire incidents was three minutes 25 seconds and the minutes and 46 seconds, also the fastest in the country.

“I believe we should extend our congratulations and gratitude to our firefighters.

“We have every reason to be proud of their excellent record.

“They are a credit to the fire service, to the Council and to Sligo. In conclusion I would say that it is most unfortunate that highly skilled and professional fire fighters like these have had no option but to recently take industrial action so as to advance their case for decent working conditions and fair pay.”