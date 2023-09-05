Sligo female entrepreneurs encouraged to apply for free start-up support initiative

Two Sligo female entrepreneurs are encouraging others from the county to join the latest cycle of ACORNS - a successful free development initiative to support early-stage female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland.

The call for applications for the 9th cycle of ACORNS was recently launched by Charlie McConalogue T.D., Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine. ACORNS is funded through the Department’s Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

The programme comes highly recommended by previous participants, with 100% of those surveyed at the end of the 8th cycle saying they would recommend the programme to others. The 46 entrepreneurs in ACORNS 8 made significant progress over the six months of their involvement, reporting significant growth in their new businesses. Their combined turnover almost doubled in the six months to April 2023 - from €1.9m to €3.6m. Participants in ACORNS 8 employed 96 (55 full-time, 41 part-time) staff at the end of the cycle, an increase of 16. There were also five new exporters over the cycle.

There are 50 places available for ACORNS 9 which will run from October 2023 to April 2024. Those wishing to receive an application form for ACORNS 9 should register on the website (www.acorns.ie). The deadline for applications is midnight, September 22.

Past participants from Sligo include Aisling Kelly Hunter of WB’s Coffee House and Sligo Oyster Experience (www.wbscoffeehouse.ie) and Kaz Kearney of Soak Bath Salts (www.soakbathsalts.com).

WB’s Coffee House in Sligo is a café, gift shop and home of the Sligo Oyster Experience, a walking tour from town to Sligo Bay where visitors take part in live oyster shucking demonstrations and tastings. Owner Aisling Kelly Hunter was part of the ACORNS 2 programme and has also completed ACORNS Plus, a further development cycle.

Aisling says: “ACORNS did exactly what it says – ‘accelerates’ you and your business. My Lead Entrepreneur and the women in our group were fantastic support and I am so thrilled I got a chance to take part.”

A native of Dublin, Kaz Kearney moved to Dromore West in Co Sligo in 2021. Kaz started her business as a side project, before deciding to give it her full-time attention in June 2022. Soak is a multi-award-winning Atlantic sea salt and herbal wellness range that helps with sleep, anxiety, mood and skin health. Kaz was a participant on ACORNS 8 and says: “I would highly recommend ACORNS programme. It has helped me understand my finances within the business, thanks to the support of my Lead Entrepreneur. Being supported by amazing, resilient women every month gave me the encouragement when I needed it, insight into difficult entrepreneurial problems and solutions, and the connections to support each others growth into the future. Women supporting women, and our world will change.”

ACORNS is based on the belief that early-stage entrepreneurs learn best from their peers. Participants interact with each other in the monthly round table sessions, which are facilitated by a Lead Entrepreneur, who has first-hand experience of starting and successfully growing a business in rural Ireland. Each of the Lead Entrepreneurs give their time to the programme on a voluntary basis, as they believe in the philosophy of ‘entrepreneurs helping entrepreneurs’.

Only early-stage female entrepreneurs operating in rural Ireland, and who have had no sales before the end of June 2020, are eligible to apply.

There will be no charge for those selected to participate in ACORNS 9, thanks to the continuing support of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the voluntary contribution of time by the Lead Entrepreneurs.

While 46 participants completed ACORNS 8, the initiative also provided continued support to more than 200 past participants through the ACORNS Community, which provided past participants with the opportunity to take part in workshops, roundtables, and other networking events.

This year’s voluntary Lead Entrepreneurs are Anne Reilly, formerly Paycheck Plus; Caroline Reidy, The HR Suite; Deirdre McGlone, Hospitality & Tourism Advisor; Eimer Hannon, Hannon Travel; Larissa Feeney, Accountant Online; Mary B Walsh, Ire Wel Pallets; and Triona MacGiolla Rí, Aró Digital Strategies.

Speaking at the launch, Minister McConalogue said: “While there are many rewards to being an entrepreneur, it can be a lonely journey with many challenges. To provide support in dealing with these challenges, I am pleased to be able to provide further funding to female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland through the 9th ACORNS Programme. This programme will not only help develop businesses, but will provide networking opportunities to participants that may not be as available in rural parts of the country.

“To date through the ACORNS programme, I have been able to support over 400 female entrepreneurs to realise their business ambitions, while contributing to society in a meaningful way. The impact of this support has been overwhelmingly positive, with participants reporting both increased sales and the creation of additional jobs.

“Considering the wide-ranging benefits accrued, I am delighted that we are in a position to continue to support a further 50 participants for this year’s initiative which is funded under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund".