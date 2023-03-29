Sligo family’s relief as son Charlie (7) will be given life-changing Cystic Fibrosis drug Kaftrio

It’s almost a year since the O’Keeffe family from Aylesbury Park were dealt a devastating blow when they were told that their seven-year-old son Charlie would not be eligible for the life-changing Cystic Fibrosis drug ‘Kaftrio’.

Eleven months on, the family got a huge surprise last week when news filtered through that a deal had been reached between the HSE and drug manufacturer Vertex to supply the drug to children aged 6-11 who previously fell outside the eligibility criteria.

Thirty-five children in Ireland could not access the drug because of an ‘oversight’.

Children the same age with Cystic Fibrosis but with a different genotype have been able to access the drug, while children over the age of 12 with the same genotype were also given access to the drug.

Now these 35 children will have access after the deal was reached.

A HSE statement said: “Kaftrio® is used for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis and we are now extending it for the use in patients aged 6 to 11 years who are heterozygous for the F508del mutation and either a minimal function (MF) mutation, or an unknown mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.”

The news came as a shock to parents, who have been eagerly awaiting news for some time, but unsure when they might hear.

Sarah O’Keeffe, mother of seven-year-old Charlie, has fought a hard and long battle to get access to the drug for her son.

The news last week was a very welcome surprise.

She told The Sligo Champion: “The last we heard was that it was under review and NCPE (National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics) were waiting for a decision from the HSE and they had no idea how long that was going to take.

“It was very hard and frustrating because we weren’t getting any timeline. The whole thing could have been denied, it could have been a flat out ‘no’. There was so much uncertainty. So on Tuesday when I saw this message, we were in shock, it didn’t feel real, being honest. And then later that evening it was on RTE and we realised it was true, the kids got approved.”

As it happens, Charlie had an appointment at the clinic in Crumlin hospital scheduled for last Wednesday, the day after the news was announced.

There was some slight nerves on Sarah’s part, they have been here before and been let down.

Last year, when it was announced that Kaftrio would be available to children in Ireland, the O’Keeffes assumed that Charlie would have access, and underwent all the necessary tests and exams before he started the drug, to be sure.

There was great excitement, with Charlie’s life about to change for the better.

But, days before he was due to start, the family were told that Charlie and 34 other children in Ireland would not be eligible for the drug, because the original contract with Vertex omitted children their age with a different genotype.

There was no medical reason for them not to get the drug, and this lead to months and months of negotiations between the HSE and Vertex.

Sarah added: “I was nervous. Because we have heard this before, ‘you’re getting the medication’ and then at the last minute ‘oh sorry no you’re not’.

“It was purely an oversight on a contract. It’s a bad oversight, it should never have happened. It’s hard enough for families that have a child with a long term illness to cope and you have different stresses as a parent that come along with that.

“When you have other factors like being promised medication and it being taken away, it’s added stress that these families don’t need.”

So, Sarah didn’t want to get her hopes up too much. But, when she visited Crumlin with Charlie, their consultant confirmed the good news.

Sarah said: “The consultant said ‘you guys did it’. Then I was like ‘OK so this is real?’. He said it’s definitely happening, we had our clinic and we did pre-drug requirements again, the same ones we did last year but they have to be repeated. We did all of that on Wednesday. Charlie should be getting Kaftrio in a couple of weeks, it’s just a matter of getting the medication.”

With his Cystic Fibrosis, Charlie has pancreatic insufficiency, and so he has to use a feeding tube to get the nourishment he needs every day, as he has a very small appetite and can’t absorb the calories he needs.

But, the consultant told Sarah that it’s unlikely Charlie will still need his feeding tube by this time next year.

As his feeding tube is located in his stomach, Charlie can’t play most sport and has to miss out on fun with his friends just in case.

The removal of his feeding tube would lead to big changes for Charlie.

Sarah said: “Charlie sits out of PE a lot, there’s not many sports he can do, he’s very cautious about his feeding tube, so doing certain sports, even certain games outside , he’s very cautious.

“He does fatigue quite easily. This will give him extra energy, extra strength, he can do sports, he doesn’t have to be afraid to do certain activities, he can do the same things that any kid can do.

“For him especially, to be able to eat, we won’t be constantly checking calories and obsessing over feeding tubes every single night.

“Even things like travel. It will be the first time we’ll be able to travel that I won’t be thinking of packing ten bottles of formula and syringes and requesting extra travel bags, we’ll be able to go with a carry-on.”

Sarah is a full-time carer for Charlie and her life will change too now that Charlie, who turns 8 in April, will be taking Kaftrio.

But, in a good way.

“I don’t know any different. There is that element to it. Charlie is my only son, this has always been my life. I’ve adapted and I’ve got used to it. When he had to get the feeding tube it was a big challenge for me to accept.

“For Charlie it mainly affects him on a pancreatic level so he can’t absorb calories the way other children can, he doesn’t have the same appetite, feeding in general is a huge challenge.

“Having the feeding tube has definitely helped with his weight gain which is wonderful. But it took me a while to accept the fact that I had to depend on a machine for my son to get nourishment, and then I did accept it. It became normal. Now, it’s actually going to be very different not having it. But in a good way.”

Now, the world is Charlie’s oyster as he will be able to try out all the sports he couldn’t play before.

And he can play with his friends when before he wouldn’t have been able to.

He’s said to be over the moon at the news.

With an increase in energy, Charlie’s life will dramatically improve with Kaftrio.

Sarah added: “He’s getting more awareness. He understands about the Cystic Fibrosis, the one thing that’s nice and positive is that he realises that he has a difference, but it’s good to be different.

“If we were all the same it would be a pretty boring world. I got a message from a parent and his daughter is on Kaftrio for over a year now and he said that she said: ‘Dad I didn’t realise how sick I actually was’.

“The kids don’t realise. It’s so normal for them to feel poorly or tired, they don’t know an different. It’s only when they start taking this drug that they realise.

“She’s rowing now and doing things that you never would have dreamed of. It’s changed her life. A recent study showed that life expectancy, before could have been 35-40, but with Kaftrio it’s late 70s-80s, it’s completely normal life expectancy.”

It’s been a challenging year for the O’Keeffes and the families of the other children who were denied the drug.

But now that it appears this saga is coming to a conclusion, Sarah takes comfort in the fact that Charlie is well looked after in Ireland when it comes to his medical needs.

“I know it took us a while to get there but I’m very appreciative. We lived abroad and Charlie was born abroad. Sometimes you don’t appreciate what you have.

“I know there’s problems everywhere but I think back, when we lived abroad and Charlie had to be hospitalised and we received a bill for $250,000, you’re dependent on insurance companies and have life caps on coverage.

“Here, he is looked after. It’s been a bit of a challenge, but I’m delighted now that something has been solved and the kids will all receive it and procedures are put in place so this doesn’t happen again.”

The support of the people of Sligo has meant to world to the O’Keeffes.

“The amount of support from the people in Sligo has been amazing. We’re not from here, and I really appreciate that. It’s made a world of a difference to us, it’s only us three.”

Of all the birthday presents that Charlie could have wished for, this was probably top of the list.