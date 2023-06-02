Sligo disabled group wants rail line to Galway reopened and not turned into a greenway

The Sligo Disabled Persons' Organisation has expressed concerns about the route for the proposed Sligo Greenway between Collooney and Ballaghy. They say it is essential to protect the option of the Western Rail Corridor between Athenry and Collooney. On May 24th, Senator Lisa Chambers confirmed that the All Island Strategic Rail Review is likely to recommend reopening the rail between Athenry and Claremorris. “It would be hard for us to avoid making the connection” said DPO chair, Mark Kupczak, “Once we have rail to Claremorris, the possibility of bringing that all the way to Sligo would give disabled people some real choice and access. Galway University Hospital is a centre for excellence that many people in our community use. It would be soul destroying if a Greenway was to pave over our hopes.”

DPO member Aisling Smith said. “Buses are not always wheelchair accessible, particularly from rural areas in Sligo. That's probably the main reason I got a car but not everyone chooses or is in a position to do that. The train is more accessible. There are two specific spaces for wheelchairs and the door is wider on that carriage. If I wanted to go to Galway, before I got my car, I'd have to go from Sligo to Connolly Station in Dublin and then take a Luas to Heuston Station and from there to Galway, which is quite stressful, especially if you don't know Dublin.”

DPO member, Jackie McBrearty said: “Travelling by bus with a guide dog is very stressful. The Expressway buses are not suitable for dogs nor owners. The gap between the seats is very tight and this has caused my dog to take a panic attack and this now causes anxiety when travelling. When travelling by train with a dog, access is much better.

"Unlike buses, a train is generally laid out the same way with the likes of handrails and steps on and off being in the same place. There is also greater room for the dog to lie down, stand up and stretch or scratch if needed. Anxiety is fully gone when travelling by train as the dog isn't panicking and I am much more relaxed because my dog is relaxed.”

The Sligo DPO is calling on the people of Sligo to support them when making submissions to the Sligo Greenway Public Consultation between now and the 23rd of June. Sligo DPO Secretary, Pippa Black said: “Of course we would all enjoy a Greenway, but let's make sure we are upholding the needs of all of our citizens when we plan where it will go.”