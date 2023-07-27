Sligo disability advocacy group highlights issues and dangers in getting around the town

People with disabilities continue to face barriers when they are out and about in Sligo town, according to a local advocacy group.

Hazards include, bins on footpaths, kerbs are too high, are not enough ramps and drivers who are not disabled but who park in disabled parking spaces. These issues raised by members of the Sligo Advocacy Group and Sligo DPO (Disabled Persons’ Organisation) at a recent meeting with County Councillors.

John Colreavy, Heather Lyons and Leanne Wynne, of the Sligo Advocacy Group, showed photographs of specific locations in town where they experience difficulties. John showed pictures of not being able to access recycle bins because the openings are too high for him to use.

Heather showed a video she took of the dangers of going to a bank at Stephen Street. She said” ‘I have to come off the footpath in my wheelchair, go out on to the street and then back on the footpath, this is very dangerous. Apart from the traffic, if my wheelchair hits a kerb?”

Problems with disabled parking spaces were also highlighted where in many cases there is not enough space to safely support people when using to get on and off vehicles.

The importance of people with lived experience of disability being represented on the Council’s committees was highlighted with both groups requesting membership of the Disability Consultative Committee when membership is next open, following the 2024 Local Elections.

Cllrs. Declan Bree, Arthur Gibbons, Thomas Healy and Michael Clarke attended the meeting. All councillors were invited but many could not attend due to holidays and other engagements.

Cllr. Bree, Chair of the Disability Consultative Committee said he would bring up the issues raised at the next meeting of this committee. Aisling Egan, Sligo Advocacy Group, thanked the Councillors for their support. Leanne Wynne said: “I look forward to a day when I and other disabled people will find it a lot easier to get around Sligo town.”