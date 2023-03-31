County Leitrim’s Brian Bohan had played a leading role in Gael Linn

The death of Brian Bohan of Lyndale, Maugheraboy, Sligo has caused widespread sympathy across the whole western region.

One of Gael Linn’s top sales managers, he oprated successfully from his local base in Sligo.

From this base he controlled Roscommon, the wide expanse of Donegal and his native County Leitrim where he had played gaelic football in his youth.

In fact, during his long years of service to Gael Linn he travelled to every county in Ireland.

Apart from his sales responsibilities, Brian had a keen interest in Gael Linn’s cultural activities.

He was often asked to help with the distribution of the historical Gael Linn film, Mise Eire, storytelling nights (oicheanta seanachais) in the Damer Hall in Dublin and with Gael Linn Gaeltach scholarships in Donegal.

Brian was a prominent member of Timiri Taistil, was a first class salesman who went abroad to Glasgow, London, Manchester and Liverpool where he excelled and won many sales marketing awards offered annually by Gael Linn.

He also managed several bingo halls in the Western area which contributed significantly to Gael Linn’s finances.

Even on his retirement he continued to work on a part-time basis in County Fermanagh and surrounding areas.

Away from his business duties with Gael Linn, he received the loving are of his family.

He was predeceased by his wife, Lena who died in 2008 and his survived by his son Rory and daughter, Emer.

In his last years he was cared for attentively and at all times by Emer and her husband Tony who lived nearby.

It is here in his home district that he will be greatly missed by his loyal band of friends with whom he met regularly.

Personally, I shall miss a continued friendship that I was privileged to have over many years.

Brian had a wonderful presence. I had many a rollicking and spirited night in his company.

Moreover, as man who was used to the stage in his early years he was an accomplished entertainer.

Brian passed away peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on January 2nd last. Brian, was predeceased by his wife Lena. Beloved father of Rory (Galway), Emer Kennedy (Sligo).

Ar dheis Dé go raibh sé agus solas na bhFlaitheas dá anam uasal.

- Padraig O’Baoighill