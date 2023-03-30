Sligo crime boss the target of joint operation between gardaí and Spanish police in Alicante

Gardaí from Sligo travelled to Spain to carry out a number of searches in Alicante.

A well known Sligo gang figure was the target of a joint Garda/Spanish police operation in Alicante.

A number of raids took place across Alicante believed to be targeting property own by the Sligo crime boss. The raids were a joint operation involving Gardaí from Sligo, CAB and the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in conjunction with Spanish police.

A number of searches were carried out on a number of properties in the resort which is popular amongst Irish tourists.

Gardaí have not released details of the searches or if any arrests were made.